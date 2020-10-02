Bafana Bafana

Molefi Ntseki names Bafana Bafana squad for Namibia, Zambia matches

Molefi Ntseki (Gallo Images)
Head coach Molefi Ntseki on Friday named a 25-man Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming international friendly matches against Namibia and Zambia.

South Africa will meet neighbours Namibia at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Thursday, 8 October and three days later take on Zambia at the same venue on Sunday, 11 October.

In his first squad announcement since March, Ntseki has opted to recall the experienced goalkeeper Darren Keet, who now plays his football in Belgium for Oud-Haverlee Leuven FC with fan favourite Itumeleng Khune missing out.

Thibang Phete, Reeve Frosler, Thabiso Kutumela, Sipho Mbule and Kurt Abrahams are some of the new faces who will get to turn out in senior national colours as Ntseki looks to fine tune his squad ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers starting in November.

BAFANA BAFANA SQUAD:

Goalkeepers

Darren Keet (Oud-Haverlee Leuven FC (Belgium), Ronwen Williams (Supersport United), Ricardo Goss (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Defenders

Thibang Phete (OS Belenenses SAD (Portugal), Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Orlando Pirates), Sifiso Hlanti, Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns), Abubaker Mobara (Cape Town City), Reeve Frosler (Kaizer Chiefs)

Midfielders

Andile Jali, Mothobi Mvala, Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thabo Nodada (Cape Town City), Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United), Gladwin Shitolo (Golden Arrows), Keagan Dolly (Montpellier, France), Percy Tau (Anderlecht, Belgium), Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United), Sipho Mbule (SuperSport United), Luther Singh (Braga FC, Portugal)

Forwards

Kermit Erasmus (Cape Town City), Kurt Abrahams (KVC Westerlo, Belgium), Lebohang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs).

- Compiled by Tashreeq Vardien

Read more on:
bafana bafanazambianamibiaafcon 2021molefi ntsekisoccer
