More SAFA drama as Ria Ledwaba files court application to stop presidential election

Ria Ledwaba has taken the South African Football Association to court in an attempt to stop the SAFA elective congress.

Ledwaba, who is SAFA's vice president, is vying for the top job, seeking to dethrone long-standing president Danny Jordaan.

The SAFA elective congress is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 25 June.

The long-standing battle between the South African Football Association (SAFA) and Ria Ledwaba has taken another dramatic turn in the lead up to the presidential elections on 25 June.



In a letter sent to SAFA national executive committee (NEC) members, which is in Sport24's possession, the mother body confirms that their vice-president Ledwaba has filed applications to the Gauteng and Western Cape High Courts to stop the presidential election.

"The vice president of the South African Football Association (SAFA), Ms Ria Ledwaba has approached the court on an urgent basis to stop the SAFA elections scheduled for 25 June," the document reads.

"The matter is between Ms Ledwaba, SAFA, All Members of the Governance Committee and the Chairperson of the Ethics Committee Justice Sisi Khampepe. This matter is brought on behalf of Ms Ria Ledwaba and SAFA Vhembe. SAFA has already filed a notice for an intention to oppose this matter.

"Further note that this matter was also referred to SASCOC, CAF and FIFA. We wish to confirm that every nominated candidate as submitted to the CEO was forwarded to the Governance Committee for integrity check and finalisation.

"The final list has been received and was forwarded to all members. SAFA is satisfied that it has met the provisions of the SAFA Statutes and the governance requirements and will proceed with the arrangements of the Elective Congress on 25 June 2022."

In the document, which is signed by SAFA CEO Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe, the organisation spells out that Ledwaba's actions are contrary to their's and world governing body FIFA's statutes by approaching ordinary courts.

"In both the FIFA and SAFA statutes members are prohibited to take football matters to ordinary courts. The final Arbiter for sport disputes is the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)," SAFA says.

Ledwaba, alongside Solly Mohlabeng, will be vying to dethrone Danny Jordaan as head of the association. Jordaan will reach his ninth year as boss in September if he remains in power.



On Monday, SAFA confirmed Ledwaba and Mohlabeng's candidacy, including the NEC candidates.

However, Ledwaba did not make the NEC cut, failing to possibly secure a seat at the organisation's highest decision-making body.

Shakespeare Hadebe, who serves on the SAFA Governance Committee that cleared the path for the respective candidates to contest various positions in the SAFA structures, said Ledwaba did not meet the requirements of serving in the NEC as per the SAFA statutes.

"Ms Ledwaba was not nominated by the host region as per the SAFA statutes 25.9," Hadebe said.

"SAFA Tshwane nominated her for the presidential region, but her own host region, SAFA Capricorn, did not do so from an NEC perspective and, therefore, that disqualified her from being an NEC nominee."

Ledwaba and SAFA's embroiled battle dates back to when she filed a complaint to FIFA and to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) during the 26 March Ordinary Congress.

Ledwaba alleged that the amendment of the constitution was in contravention of the rules and procedures laid down by the said constitution and was invalid.

"CAF reminded her that she was present in the SAFA Congress held in Johannesburg on 26 March 2022 where decisions were democratically taken in the presence of a FIFA representative who stayed for the duration of the proceedings," CAF responded in a statement via SAFA.

Early in April, Ledwaba was forced to cancel a press conference she was planning to hold with media houses speaking on her presidential candidacy.

However, according to City Press, SAFA pulled their weight and ordered the conference not to go ahead as she would be brought forward for disciplinary action.



