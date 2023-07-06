Next stop, New Zealand! Banyana-SAFA reach settlement, but how did we get here?

Banyana Banyana and SAFA reached a settlement on Wednesday after lengthy closed meetings, with the Motsepe Foundation offering a helping hand.

Banyana's World Cup squad of 26 players refused to play Botswana in a friendly over the weekend, citing financial concerns and demanding a different venue.

The core issue centres on player contracts and finances, as they seek fair treatment and equal pay.

Banyana Banyana and the South African Football Association (SAFA) have reached a settlement after closed meetings went on for nearly two days this week.

The women's national senior team will depart to New Zealand in two batches for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup (Wednesday, 5 July, and Thursday, 6 July) following their standoff with SA's leading football body regarding contractual issues.

The agreement was reached after all parties involved were content to move forward with business magnate and CAF president Patrice Motsepe's foundation playing a crucial role in the closed negotiations.

The Women's World Cup runs from 20 July to 20 August in Australia and New Zealand.

The announcement was made on Wednesday morning during a press conference in Johannesburg before the team's departure to OR Tambo International Airport.

The 26 players bound for the World Cup alongside their head coach Desiree Ellis were all present as SAFA president Danny Jordaan, Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa, the South African Players' United (SAFPU) president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe and the Motsepe Foundation co-founder (also Motsepe's wife) Precious Moloi-Motsepe addressed the media.

It has been a roller-coaster 72 hours, but how did we get here?

Sixth time lucky

Nearly a year after Banyana Banyana beat host nation Morocco to win the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), many promises were made.

The feat in North Africa finally broke the women’s national senior team’s long-standing curse of winning the coveted tournament.

Banyana had been denied in five previous Women's Afcon finals – 1995, 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018 – and tasted glory for the first time at the 2022 edition.

SAFA pledged that change was on the horizon for women’s football in the country after Banyana brought much delight to the football-loving nation.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) put up an R9.2 million purse for the winning team, which the 23-member Banyana squad walked away with for their triumph in Morocco. SAFA also stuck to their promise, gifting each player a R400 000 bonus.

Upon Banyana’s arrival back in the country, then-sports minister Nathi Mthethwa, whom Kodwa replaced, further injected a R5.8 million financial boost for the players.

The Gauteng Sports Department also jumped on the celebration bandwagon with R3.2 million for Banyana and the development of women's football in the province.

Unisa awarded the 23 squad members bursaries to study at the institution from January this year, while the Limpopo Department of Sport, Arts and Culture awarded Hildah Magaia, Noko Matlou, Lebogang Ramalepe, Nomvula Kgoale and Amogelang Motau, who hail from the province, each R100 000 for their exploits in Morocco.

News24 Sydney Mahlangu

All talk, no walk

Banyana's bonus pot swelled to a combined R24 million. The cash was more than deserved because, for the longest time, women in sports, not just in football, have been extensively underpaid compared to their male counterparts.

Equal pay was the highest of the players’ demands, not just after the tournament, but that has been the cry for decades not just in South Africa but around the globe.

France claimed victory in the 2018 men's World Cup, earning a remarkable winner's prize of $40 million. A year later, the remarkable achievements of the USA women's team were rewarded with a significantly lesser amount of $4 million and that in itself paints a clear picture of inequality.

SAFA has dodged the equal pay bullet for years and has done a great job at doing so in the past 12 months leading up to FIFA Women’s World Cup with no transparency with the South African public, let alone the Banyana players.

Fast forward to July 2023, Banyana and SAFA have hit a brick wall as the 26-member World Cup squad announced by Ellis took a stand against the association.

Banyana Banyana World Cup fixtures: Group G 23 July, Sunday: Sweden v Banyana Banyana, Wellington Regional Stadium, New Zealand - 07:00 (SA time)

28 July, Friday: Argentina v Banyana Banyana, Forsyth Barr Stadium, New Zealand - 02:00 (SA time)

2 August, Wednesday: Banyana Banyana v Italy, Wellington Regional Stadium, New Zealand - 09:00 (SA time)

Banyana's World Cup squad sparked intense debate by refusing to face neighbouring Botswana in a friendly match on Sunday. It was a fixture deemed by SAFA as Banyana's send-off, but the players had thought of the perfect moment to get the association and the world's attention.

The players expressed worries about competing against Botswana, ranked 150th globally, and insisted on a 2010 World Cup venue, citing the unsuitable pitch conditions at Tsakane Stadium for an international fixture.

The core issue revolves around the players' belief that SAFA needs to be more active in handling player contracts and finances related to their World Cup journey.

In a bid to tackle the wage gap in women's football, FIFA made a groundbreaking move by unveiling a direct payment scheme. Women’s World Cup players will receive $30 000 (R565 000) during the group stages, with the amount escalating as teams advance in the tournament.

Standing up for what is right

Seeking fair recognition, Banyana players have taken a stand and demanded further compensation, displaying their discontent by rejecting the contracts put forth by SAFA.

They firmly believe their contributions merit greater financial acknowledgement.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi spearheaded a delegation made up of SAFA president Jordaan, SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao, Gauteng MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture, and Recreation Morakane Mosupyoe, SAFPU president Gaoshubelwe and Banyana captain Refiloe Jane.

Their strategic aim was to reconvene before the team's departure, fostering a platform for in-depth discussions and reaching a resolution that ensures the best possible outcome for all parties involved.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there was no solution and with the clock ticking relentlessly, and just a breath away from the team's departure, the SAFA-Banyana agreement hung in suspense, a puzzle yet to be pieced together.

But as soon as Motsepe became involved, via his Motsepe Foundation, a solution was soon reached. The CAF president, who co-founded the foundation with his wife Precious, offered R6 million to the Banyana players.

Each of the 26 World Cup-bound Banyana players are set to now receive an added R230 000 as a top-up to their FIFA fee, while Banyana's support staff will each get R115 000.

Ithuba, the national lottery's operating company, contributed an additional R2 million towards Banyana, and the ANC Youth League pledged R1 million, as revealed on Twitter.

"When we call the Motsepe Foundation, the answer is always yes. When the issue is a national one, the answer is always yes," said Jordaan on Tuesday.

There were smiles and hugs but, sadly, the fight for equal pay will continue. However, this is a win for Banyana in what has been a dispute for the longest time, which Jordaan rightly pointed out.

"The pool for the men's World Cup was $400 million, while the Women's World Cup one is just over $100 million, so the gap in financial parity is a global issue. We must be advocates for addressing the issue. We're committed to pay parity, and we're supporting this process," he said.

Realign focus

Former Banyana star and the current head coach Ellis will now have the task of shifting her team's focus to the tournament.

Before kick-starting their World Cup campaign in New Zealand, where Banyana will be based for the group stage of the tournament, they take on Costa Rica in a warm-up fixture.

South Africa, ranked 54th according to FIFA, have the mammoth task of coming up against Sweden (3rd), Argentina (28th) and Italy (16th) in Group G.

Ironically their tournament kicks off on Sunday, 23 July, exactly a year to the day Banyana were crowned African champions.

In what has been an exhausting lead-up to the tournament, hopefully that significant moment of 365 days ago will serve as the perfect anecdote to further motivate a team fighting pertinent off-field issues.

Banyana Women's World Cup 23-player squad: Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Kebotseng Moletsane Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini, Fikile Magama, Lebohang Ramalepe, Tiisetso Makhubela, Noko Matlou, Bongeka Gamede, Bambanani Mbane Midfielders: Kholosa Biyana, Refiloe Jane, Sibulele Holweni, Linda Motlhalo, Nomvula Kgoale, Robyn Moodaly Forwards: Jermaine Seoposenwe, Thembi Kgatlana, Noxolo Cesane, Melinda Kgadiete, Wendy Shongwe, Hildah Magaia, Gabriela Salgado Reserves: Nthabiseng Majiya, Amogelang Motau, Regirl Ngobeni



