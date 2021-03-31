No budget constraints this time in SAFA’s search for new Bafana coach

South Africans can reasonably expect a coach with solid credentials to be named as the new Bafana mentor after SAFA CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said there'd be no financial constraints.

South Africans can reasonably expect a big-name coach with solid credentials to be named as the new Bafana Bafana coach after South African Football Association (SAFA) CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said there would be no budget constraints hindering the pursuit of a new mentor.

SAFA posted a R53 million surplus in their 2020 financial report, a dramatic turnaround from a R74.5 million loss in 2019 that impacted hiring a more experienced national men's team head coach.

It was reported that Baxter was on a R490, 000 per month contract. Once Baxter resigned in 2019, after guiding Bafana to that year's AFCON quarterfinals in Egypt, it was felt that SAFA settled for the then assistant coach Molefi Ntseki.

Although it's unclear what figures Ntseki commanded, he was believed to have been favoured for the Bafana post because his wage demands would be within SAFA's affordability spectrum.

However, Motlanthe said finances weren't an issue in August 2019 when Ntseki was appointed and won't be for his successor either.

"I won't go into the last time the coach was appointed because I was not here, but [Jack] Maluleka says [finances] were never an issue," Motlanthe said.

"I don't foresee us having the issue of finances when we appoint a coach. There will be set criteria and then we will get a coach who is recommended by the technical committee.

"The NEC took a process last night to decide on the way forward on the coach and what happens to him. By 10:00 [Wednesday], the NEC had responded in favour of parting ways with the coach but there are still administrative issues that need to be attended to.

"All the admin things and formalities are still outstanding. We called the media here to communicate the NEC decision and the admin will be taken care of by the administrators.

"What will happen from here is that the technical committee will give us direction. And we hope that we will reconvene early next week to give you the process that will unfold."

Two-time AFCON-winning coach Herve Renard is someone that has perennially been linked to the South Africa men's national team job after guiding Zambia to the 2012 title in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

The Frenchman has hinted at returning to coaching an African team after taking up the Saudi Arabia gig in 2019, following the end of his spell coaching Morocco.

SA's only AFCON-winning coach (1996), Clive Barker, put AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy and Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane's names forward as the best possible candidates.

Steve Komphela's name, who missed out to Gordon Igesund for the Bafana job in 2012, has also been bandied about by public admirers of the Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach.

SAFA technical committee chair Maluleka, whose job is to source Ntseki's replacement, said his committee didn't hire or fire coaches but merely made recommendations.

"The appointment of the coach is made by the NEC," Maluleka said.

"Our job as the technical committee is to recommend coaches, and nobody else recommends coaches.

"We don't hire the coach, and we don't fire the coach; however, we recommend the coaches that lead all the national teams."