No clarity yet on Bafana's technical team under new boss Broos

Broos was unveiled as Bafana's new coach on Wednesday, as replacement for Molefi Ntseki.

Broos's appointment partially closes what has been a chaotic period for SAFA since the sacking of Ntseki.

South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan said new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos would detail his plans and his technical team next week.

That is when the 69-year-old Belgian coach will be expected to enter into his five-year contract as the Bafana coach.

The former Belgian international who represented his country at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico has been tasked with taking Bafana Bafana to their first World Cup qualification since 2002.

Broos attended his unveiling through a Zoom link at what was a chaotic and poorly planned press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

"We will ask him to come early next week, he will not only give you his technical team, but the full plan leading up to the preparation of the team," Jordaan said.

"You can then ask him in more detail with regards to his plans for the rebuilding of the team."

Jordaan also denied that the coach-hunting process was fraught with difficult negotiations. Carlos Queiroz, Benni McCarthy and Herve Renard were mentioned as potential replacements for Molefi Ntseki.

However, Jordaan said the process of selecting a coach was only decided on Wednesday morning and finding coaches was difficult at this time of the season.

"We don't know anything of fallen negotiations. This is the first time we have announced the coach and the final decision-makers was the technical committee speaking to the NEC and it only happened on the day," Jordaan said.

"We're at a stage where some of the coaches are connected to clubs and they're coming to the end of their season. It's difficult to get them. It's like trying to transfer a player."

There remains strong speculation that Ntseki, despite having been axed as head coach, will serve on the Bafana backroom staff and possibly as one of Broos' assistants.