Percy Tau starts as Bafana Bafana ring the changes for Zambia clash

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has named his side to face Zambia in a friendly at Rustenburg on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Darren Keet will start in between the poles, while Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo returns to centre back alongside Motjeka Madisha.

S’fiso Hlanti and Reeve Frosler will start at left and right back respectively.

Andile Jali will anchor the midfield with Teboho Mokoena on the right flank and Themba Zwane on the left flank.

Bafana Bafana’s attack will be made up of Percy Tau, Thabiso Kutumela and Lyle Foster.

Rowwen Williams and Lebohang Manyama will not be considered for today’s match due to lower back strains.

Bafana Bafana XI:

Darren Keet(GK), Reeve Frosler, Thulani Hlatshwayo (captain), Motjeka Madisha, S’fiso Hlanti, Andile Jali, Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane, Percy Tau, Thabiso Kutumela, Lyle Foster

Subs: Ricardo Goss (GK), Abbubaker Mobara, Gladwin Shitolo, Thibang Phete, Mosa Lebusa, Mothobi Mvala, Siyethemba Sithebe, Thabo Nodada, Keagan Dolly, Luther Singh, Kermit Erasmus