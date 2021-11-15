Petition launched to urge FIFA to investigate match officials and set Bafana-Ghana rematch

An online petition has been launched and signed by more than 24 000 disgruntled fans (and counting), urging FIFA to investigate Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette and the rest of the officials who oversaw the World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Bafana Bafana on Sunday.

Maguette awarded Ghana a dubious penalty, with captain Andre Ayew netting from the spot, ensuring the Black Stars compete in next year's final round of qualifiers in March after their 1-0 victory at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The petition, started by Thato Majola after the match, has a target of 25 000 signatures and beyond for it to get more recognition.

"We call upon FIFA's ethics committee to investigate the Senegalese referee for possible match manipulation and influencing the result of a football match," Majola wrote.

"We also call on FIFA to order a replay of the match in question at a neutral venue and appoint a referee from one of the Arab nations.

"Failure to replay the match will mean the World Cup Finals in Qatar, the first in the middle east will always be tainted with suspicions of corruption and match-fixing."

As it stands, the petition is gaining traction all over the country, with many Bafana Bafana fans wanting FIFA to investigate the matter and schedule a rematch.

- Click here to sign the petition.

Meanwhile, the South African Football Association (SAFA) will take matters into their own hands after Sunday's match.

SA's leading football body confirmed a formal complaint will be sent to FIFA and CAF to investigate the performance of referee Maguette and the rest of the match officials.