Positive cases on the rise as 6 Bafana Bafana players ruled out of Uganda clash

The South African Football Association (SAFA) on Tuesday confirmed that SIX players have been ruled out of Thursday's international friendly against Uganda.

This follows Monday's announcement that three players, including talisman Percy Tau, had been ruled out due to Covid-19 outbreak in the squad.



Speaking at his first media address on Monday, Bafana Bafana assistant coach Cedomir Janevski revealed that Tau, alongside SuperSport United midfielder Teboho Mokoena, had tested positive.

Fellow SuperSport team-mate Sipho Mbule was also ruled out after coming into close contact with a positive case after Covid-19 tracing.

On Tuesday, it was further confirmed that Mamelodi Sundowns trio Mosa Lebusa, Mothobi Mvala and Rivaldo Coetzee were also ruled out after testing positive for the virus.



"Influential striker Percy Tau is out of the Uganda clash after the Bafana Bafana marksman tested positive for Coronavirus," a SAFA statement read.

"The Brighton & Hove Albion player, together with Teboho Mokoena all confirmed testing positive and have duly been withdrawn from the ongoing camp so is Sipho Mbule, Mosa Lebusa, Mothobi Mvala and Rivaldo Coetzee.

"Assistant coaches Janevski Cedomir and Helman Mkhalele, who will oversee this game in place of coach Hugo Broos, have called up Denwin Farmer, Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Njabulo Ngcobo of Swallows and TS Galaxy’s Ethan Brooks."

Bafana Bafana had two training sessions on Monday - the first in the morning at Discovery Park in Sandton and the second at Orlando Stadium, the venue for Thursday's match against the Ugandan Cranes.

The friendly international is scheduled to kick off at 18:00, with the Bafana squad to have two more sessions on Tuesday before wrapping up preparations for Thursday's match with an evening session at Orlando Stadium.