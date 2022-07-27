President Ramaphosa meets Banyana heroes at Union Buildings, pledges 'equal pay for equal work'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has heaped praise on Banyana Banyana after their Women's Afcon triumph.

Ramaphosa met the team at the Union Buildings in Pretoria where he said South African hearts "are filled with pride".

Ramaphosa, however, made it clear that he felt it was unfair that men's soccer players earned more than the women.

The Banyana Banyana party continued on Wednesday, with the heroes of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) meeting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Ramaphosa hailed the SA women for "lifting the hearts of the nation" and also called for an equal pay system to be introduced for men's and women's soccer.

On Tuesday, thousand of fans had gathered at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg to welcome back coach Desiree Ellis and her charges following their 2-1 win over Morocco in Rabat on Saturday night.

It was Banyana's first triumph in an Afcon final in six attempts, and South Africa's first major silverware since Bafana Bafana won the continental showpiece all the way back in 1996.

On Wednesday, Banyana were again greeted by a euphoric crowd at the Union Buildings that was singing, dancing and waving South African flags.

There was a heavy police presence, but the mood was one of pure elation as the loudspeakers played Right Said Fred's Stand Up (for the champions) as the Banyana team bus arrived.

The squad, gold medals draped around their necks, then walked the red carpet to the screams from onlookers before shaking the hands of Ramaphosa and sports minister Nathi Mthethwa.

"Today our hearts are filled with pride. They are bursting at the seams with a great deal of joy," said Ramaphosa.

"You promised that you would bring the cup, and it is here, where it belongs.

"When you took to the pitch on Saturday night in Rabat, we as South Africans - 60 million of us - were with you in spirit. We watched you, like gladiators, go to war.

"The good news of your win was like rain falling on dry, hard ground. You have, through your victory, lifted the hearts of the nation."

Call for equal pay

Ramaphosa, however, added that "much more" needed to be done to ensure the SA women could earn on the same level as men's footballers.

"You deserve equal pay for equal work that you do," Ramaphosa enthused.

"I've been told that you get paid 10 times less than your male counterparts, and that needs to come to an end.

"You should be given what you deserve. Danny Jordaan (SAFA president), we cannot continue supporting the notion that when Bafana Bafana play, they get much more than what Banyana Banyana gets. It must come to an end.

"We need to give added remuneration to these young women who have made our country so proud. We must eliminate the whole process of unequal pay out of our system. When men and women do equal work, the remuneration must be the same."

"It is unjust, and we cannot continue treating the women in our country in an unjust, unfair way."

The President added that he would be embarking on a programme where equal pay was given for equal work.

"It may take some time for us to get there, but this time around I would like to see these women who have made South Africa so proud be given added remuneration."

Ellis, meanwhile, thanked the nation for the backing her side had felt through the competition.

"Thank you, South Africa," said Ellis.

"This is your team. Thank you so much for all the support and prayers from back home. We really felt them."



