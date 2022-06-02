'Pressure is nothing!': Father's Bafana legacy does not bother Khanyisa Mayo

Khanyiso Mayo will follow in his father's footsteps after receiving his first call-up to Bafana Bafana.

The striker has played an integral part in Cape Town City, finishing second in the DStv Premiership for the 2021/22 season.

Bafana will kickstart their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Morocco next Thursday, 9 June.

Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo is delighted with his first call-up for Bafana Bafana but is aware of the pressure he will be under because of his father's past with the national team.

Khanyisa is the son of Patrick, who has 18 senior national team appearances to his name, netting six goals between 2000 and 2004. The former forward also turned for Bush Bucks, SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs.

But now, it is Khanyisa's chance to shine as he is slowly making a name for himself in South Africa's top flight.

His four goals and one assist in 23 appearances for City in the 2021/22 DStv Premiership season was enough for Bafana boss Hugo Broos to call up the former Richards Bay frontman for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco.

"It's an honour for me and a privilege to be part of the squad," the 23-year-old told reporters.

"I know what I'm capable of doing as a striker. That's my natural position.

"Since it's my first call up, pressure is nothing that I can handle. Even my dad was a soccer player, so the pressure is always there."

Mayo has some stern competition to vie for a starting berth with Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids, Egypt) and Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota FC, USA), all included in the squad.



"The guys welcomed me well in the team, some of the guys I played against within the league. It's my first call up, and they welcomed and congratulated me on my first call up," he said.

"They motivated me to keep on doing the job because I was recognised for doing the job and scoring the goals.

"It's any striker's dream to score as many goals as you can for your country; my father had an opportunity to score; if I can get a chance, I will also score and put it at the back of the net. It might be a match-winner for you."

Bafana is set to depart for Morocco on Saturday as the match will take place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Kickoff is at 21:00 (SA time).