PREVIEW | Bafana Bafana again walk the qualification tightrope ahead of Sudan clash

Bafana Bafana have the relatively straightforward task of getting a positive result to qualify for the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

They need a draw in Sunday's game against Sudan in Omdurman, but nothing can be taken for granted with Bafana Bafana.

They're leading on head-to-head having beaten Sudan in the corresponding game in November 2019.

Bafana’s task is easy enough, but with the emotional rollercoaster the men’s national team have put the country through in recent years, nothing can be taken for granted.

Here’s a rough guide to what is expected of them against Sudan.

What does Bafana have to do?

Bafana’s job is straightforward in Omdurman: They need to avoid defeat and they’ll join Ghana as the Group C qualifiers. Bafana currently have 10 points while Sudan have nine. Crucially, Bafana lead Sudan on the head-to-head stakes having won their home game 1-0 back in November. CAF’s odd qualification rule of head-to-head counting ahead of goal difference is currently working in SA’s favour.

Can they do it?

This is the million rand question. SA have botched what should be a routine qualification path. In 2011, they botched what was a straightforward equation to get into the 2012 Afcon and they did the same in 2013 when they lost a crucial game against Ethiopia. Not much is said about Bafana’s ability to choke, but they simply cannot be trusted in matches that count. Not in their current guise.

What went right in the Ghana game?

Percy Tau was everything right about South Africa and so was Thapelo Morena. The latter did everything, but score, which is why SA, even though beating Ghana may not have guaranteed qualification, find themselves under pressure. It is the head-to-head matter that in Thursday’s game, handicapped SA but could benefit them on Sunday. Ronwen Williams also didn’t have any keeping flutters on Thursday.

What went wrong in the Ghana game?

SA’s centre-back pairing continues to be an issue with Thulani Hlatshwayo not being able to find a consistent partner. Siyanda Xulu made a terrible mistake that directly led to Mohammed Kudus’s goal. SA’s defending may look neat with regards to goals conceded, but they’ve been unsettled throughout the qualifiers. In the Sao Tome games, they were vulnerable to set-pieces and conceded from them. Sudan, who also troubled SA from set-pieces and will definitely do the same on Sunday.

What could happen to Molefi Ntseki if SA don’t qualify?

This being the South African Football Association, anything is possible if Ntseki doesn’t attain qualification. If SA don’t get to Afcon, the portents for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers aren’t going to be very good. They have a tough Group G containing Ghana, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia. Of the 10 groups, it is indeed the toughest and the respective Group winners still must meet in a final knockout round to determine the five CAF teams that’ll go to Qatar. This isn’t SA’s concern at the moment. Getting to Cameroon is.