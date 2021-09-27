PSL apologises for Bafana coach Hugo Broos stadium access fiasco

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has apologised to both the South African Football Association (SAFA) and Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos over an incident on Saturday at the DSTV Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Broos complained to media at the unveiling of the South African squad to take on Ethiopia that he was turned away from the match and not allowed entry to the stadium.

In a statement released to media on Monday evening, the PSL said the "incident was highly regrettable" and that it was caused by their "failure to inform the host club about the head coach's attendance as per protocol."

Broos was upset about the incident, saying he didn't understand how it could happen"

"I missed two weeks, three weeks (of matches), and I did not see any games, but Helman Mkhalele was here, and he saw the games, and he reported back to me," Broos said on SABC Sport.

"On Friday I was again at the game of Swallows (v Cape Town City) and then again on Saturday (I watched) SuperSport United (v Maritzburg United) and I have to mention, and I am really upset that we would have liked to see the game between Orlando Pirates and Sundowns, but they did not allow us to go into the stadium.

"We could not enter at three o'clock, and we had an accreditation of the league, and they said 'no, this is not enough, and if I let you in, I will lose my job'.

"I don't understand it, we are coaches of the national team, and there is a team that doesn’t allow us in the stadium.

"And then the most surprising thing is that the chairman (Irvin Khoza) of that team (Pirates) is the vice president of the South African Football Association; I did not believe it," he added.

In their statement, the PSL confirmed that SAFA and themselves had reached an agreement for Bafana Bafana technical staff to attend local matches but that "on this occasion, the league regrettably erred and will ensure this does not occur again."

Bafana travel to Ethiopia on Saturday, 9 October (kick-off is at 14:00) before welcoming the same opponents for the return leg at FNB Stadium on Monday, 11 October (kick-off TBC).

