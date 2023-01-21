PSL assistant referee Moeketsi Molelekoa tragically dies in car accident

SAFA statement:

The South African Football Association (SAFA) is deeply saddened by the news of FIFA Assistant Referee Max Molelekoa’s passing.

SAFA Head of Referees, Abdul Ebrahim confirmed the news and said Molelekoa passed away after a car accident on Friday (20 January 2023) night.

Our deepest sympathy goes out to his family at this difficult time.

The refereeing fraternity in South Africa is saddened by this loss. May his soul rest in peace.

Details of his funeral service and other related activities will be conveyed in due course. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones and friends.