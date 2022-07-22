Ramaphosa wishes Banyana well ahead of Women's Afcon final: 'Win the Cup for SA'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished Banyana Banyana well ahead of Saturday's Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) final against hosts Morocco at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

South Africa remain unbeaten in the tournament after five matches, winning all their matches against Nigeria (2-1), Burundi (3-1), Botswana (1-0), Tunisia (1-0) and Zamibia (1-0).

Banyana Banyana will play their sixth Wafcon final, losing in 1995, 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018.

This is the second successive time that Banyana Banyana will be featuring in the Wafcon final after the 2018 penalty shootout heartbreak at the hands Nigeria. Nigeria were subsequently booted out by hosts Morocco in the semi-final.

President @AOuattara_PRCI and I had the honour of speaking to @Banyana_Banyana, congratulating them on all their achievements thus far and wishing them well for tomorrow as they go into battle against Morocco in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations. pic.twitter.com/wSq74bsehh — Cyril Ramaphosa ???? (@CyrilRamaphosa) July 22, 2022

President Ramaphosa took time to make a video call to Banyana Banyana's camp in Morocco.

"We are here and we want to applaud you, and to wish you the very best tomorrow," President Ramaphosa said.

"As you play in the final, you are making South Africa very proud. Even President Ouattara, as he is visiting South Africa, we have made him South African for this moment so that he can also wish you the very, very best. He is very impressed with the progress you have made. With this call we want to strengthen your hand, your boots and your efforts to go out and win the cup for South Africa."

READ | Victorious Banyana coach Ellis did not want to attend CAF Awards: 'The team wanted me to go'

Ramaphosa also congratulated coach Desiree Ellis, who was awarded Africa's Coach of the Year at Thursday's CAF Awards.

Ellis saw Banyana Banyana secure their ticket to the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

"I also want to congratulate you Desiree Ellis for having been, I believe, made coach of the year. We applaud you, we are very proud of you, we are really so, so proud," he said.

With South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan also in attendance, Ramaphosa said that he hopes Banyana vanquishes the Moroccans to win their first-ever Wafcon title.

"And with Mr Danny Jordaan there, I can see him in his beautiful Madiba shirt. I know that he will be supporting you all the way to your victory. So today you are getting this encouragement to go and play your best football, and just vanquish the Moroccans and bring back the Cup.

"The whole of South Africa will be watching, so just know that I will be among those who will be watching. We have nothing but the best wishes for all of you to succeed."

Before Banyana departed for the Wafcon, Jordaan promised that each player would be awarded R400 000 if South Africa hoist their maiden Wafcon trophy.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 22:00 SA time.