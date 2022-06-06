Ria Ledwaba cleared to run against incumbent Danny Jordaan for SAFA presidency

Ria Ledwaba has been cleared to run for the South African Football Association presidency, but can't run for a National Executive Committee position.

Ledwaba, a SAFA vice-president, wasn't nominated by her host region and was disqualified from that perspective.

The SAFA elective congress will take place on 25 June.

South African Football Association presidential candidate Ria Ledwaba will be eligible to run against incumbent Danny Jordaan in the organisation's presidential election on 25 June.

However, Ledwaba, who is a SAFA vice-president, will not be able to stand for a place in the National Executive Committee, which is the organisation's highest decision-making body.

Ledwaba has been engaged in a running battle with the organisation, having recently had a complaint she lodged with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the international football governing body FIFA being thrown out.

Ledwaba had a planned press conference in early May, but she didn't attend as a SAFA circular issued on the weekend of the press conference said "no nominated person must present himself or herself as a candidate in the public before the governance committee having finalised its work."

Shakespeare Hadebe, who serves on the SAFA Governance Committee that cleared the path for the respective candidates to contest various positions in the SAFA structures, said Ledwaba did not meet the requirements of serving in the NEC as per the SAFA statutes.

"Ms Ledwaba was not nominated by the host region as per the SAFA statues 25.9," Hadebe said.

"SAFA Tshwane nominated her for the presidential region, but her own host region, SAFA Capricorn, did not do so from an NEC perspective and therefore that disqualified her from being an NEC nominee."

Nomsa Mahlangu, the University of Johannesburg's director of sport, didn't cut the presidential nomination mustard as she was nominated by University Sports South Africa and not by a SAFA region.