Ria Ledwaba's application to stop SAFA elections rejected by Pretoria High Court

Last week, Ria Ledwaba filed court applications to stop the SAFA elective congress from taking place next weekend.

Ledwaba, SAFA's vice president, is vying for the top job, seeking to dethrone long-standing president Danny Jordaan.

SAFA has confirmed that the court has dismissed the application, and the elective congress is scheduled for Saturday, 25 June.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) on Wednesday confirmed and welcomed the Pretoria High Court's decision to dismiss SAFA vice president Ria Ledwaba's application to stop the elective congress from being held on Saturday, 25 June.

"SAFA welcomes the decision of the Pretoria High Court to dismiss the application brought by Ria Ledwaba," SAFA CEO Teboho Montlante said in a statement.

"The Association will continue with the preparations for the SAFA Elective Congress on 25 June, and we are happy with the decision."

Last week, the battle between SAFA and Ledwaba took another dramatic turn.

In a letter sent to SAFA national executive committee (NEC) members, which was in Sport24's possession, the mother body confirmed that Ledwaba filed applications to stop the presidential election.

Ledwaba and SAFA's embroiled feud dates back to when she filed a complaint to FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) during the 26 March Ordinary Congress.

Ledwaba alleged that the amendment of the constitution was in contravention of the rules and procedures laid down by the said constitution and was invalid.

"CAF reminded her that she was present in the SAFA Congress held in Johannesburg on 26 March 2022 where decisions were democratically taken in the presence of a FIFA representative who stayed for the duration of the proceedings," CAF responded in a statement via SAFA.

Early in April, Ledwaba was forced to cancel a press conference she was planning to hold with media houses speaking on her presidential candidacy.

However, according to City Press, SAFA pulled its weight and ordered the conference not to go ahead as she would be brought forward for disciplinary action.

Ledwaba, alongside Solly Mohlabeng, will be vying to dethrone Danny Jordaan as head of the association.

Jordaan will reach his ninth year as SAFA boss in September if he remains in power.