Ria Ledwaba's SAFA leadership tilt dealt crucial blow as CAF greenlights June elective congress

Ria Ledwaba's leadership aspiration at the South African Football Association has been dealt a blow after a ruling from CAF.

The African football governing body invalidated a letter she wrote to them earlier this month regarding a constitutional legality at a March Ordinary Congress.

Ledwaba, a SAFA vice-president, is contesting the organisation's leadership against incumbent president Danny Jordaan.

Ria Ledwaba's leadership ambitions ahead of the South African Football Association's (SAFA) presidential elective congress on 25 June have been dealt a crucial blow.



The Confederation of African Football (CAF), through a statement released by SAFA, said Ledwaba's complaint of the 26 March Ordinary Congress, where she alleged the amendment of the constitution was in contravention of the rules and procedures laid down by the said constitution, was invalid.

CAF said Ledwaba had written a letter to world football governing body FIFA and to them on 9 May, but the continental governing body said her matter was invalidated by her presence at that meeting.

"CAF reminded her that she was present in the SAFA Congress held in Johannesburg on 26 March 2022 where decisions were democratically taken in the presence of a FIFA representative who stayed for the duration of the proceedings," said the SAFA statement.

Ledwaba is locked in a heated leadership battle with the organisation's president Danny Jordaan with Ledwaba not appearing at a press conference earlier this month.

The reason for her non-appearance was based on a circular that was sent by SAFA on the weekend of the press conference that was going to take place on 10 May.

"No nominated person must present himself or herself as a candidate in the public prior to the governance committee having finalised its work," the circular said.

City Press had reported on 24 April that Ledwaba, a former Premier Soccer League club owner, was nominated to stand against Jordaan.

The publication further reported on 1 May that Ledwaba faced disqualification from the SAFA presidential race as she wasn't nominated from her region.

Ledwaba's campaign also elicited support from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who said in a statement that SAFA was ready for an overdue leadership change.

"The EFF states its unequivocal support for Ria Ledwaba, who has, despite bullying and intimidation, availed herself for the position of Safa president," the party said in its statement.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) had also taken exception to SAFA's decision to award R20.8 million to 40 members of its National Executive Committee as honorarium.

"It is highly suspicious that, on the eve of SAFA elections in June, NEC members are given a financial 'bonus' amounting to R520 000 for each member," the statement said.

"This can easily be construed as a deliberate interference with the election process designed to keep NEC members 'onside'."