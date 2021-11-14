Road to 2022 FIFA World Cup ends for Bafana Bafana with stinging Ghana defeat

Bafana Bafana tasted defeat for the first time under head coach Hugo Broos against Ghana at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday, ending their chances of advancing to the next round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

AS IT HAPPENED | Bafana Bafana 0-1 Ghana

Andre Ayew's questionable penalty secured a 1-0 victory and the all-important three points for the Black Stars to dethrone South Africa as Group G leaders and make the cut for the final round of qualifiers for the global showpiece tournament in Qatar next year (21 November - 18 December).

Ghana's superior goals scored (7) compared to South Africa's (6), keeping the Black Stars’ World Cup dreams alive despite having the same goal difference (+4).

After Thursday's results as Ethiopia held Ghana to a 1-1 draw at Orlando Stadium and a few kilometres away at the FNB Stadium, South Africa beat neighbours Zimbabwe setting the permutations in stone for Group G.

Bafana rallied to 13 points without defeat from four wins and one draw, while Ghana garnered 10 points from their first five matches in the group.

South Africa needed to avoid defeat, and Ghana only needed a victory of any kind to advance to the next round of the qualifiers.

As expected, the Ghanaians applied pressure as soon as referee Ndiaye Maguette's whistle sounded for the first half.

Notably and surprisingly, South Africa held their composure despite the home fans cheering on Ghana, which did not distract Broos' charges.

As early as the ninth minute, Ghana nearly had a clear chance at goal.

Jordan Ayew had space to release a shot, but his timing was off as a fast Terrence Mashego caught up with Crystal Palace forward to distract him and see his effort hit the side netting.

Mashego would again come to South Africa's rescue as Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, who replaced the injured Mohammed Kudus in the 12th minute, took his own time to fire a shot at goal. The Cape Town City defender did just enough to see Kyereh float his shot over the crossbar.

Ghana maintained most of the ball possession, with Bafana struggling to string together a few good passes when attacking the home side.

At the half-hour mark, things took a turn for the worst for Bafana.

A Ghana corner kick and failure to clear the ball saw Rushine De Reuck tug on Daniel Amartey's in the danger area, resulting in a soft penalty call from referee Maguette.

The Bafana defender protested along with the rest of his team-mates but the call was final.

Up stood Ghana captain Andre Ayew and he did not flinch from the penalty spot.

The former Swansea forward gave his side a deserved lead, with Bafana goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams diving the wrong way.

Struggling attack

Bafana registered one shot for the entire first half, with their next effort at goal only coming in the 60th minute via Teboho Mokoena.

Both strikes were not on target, summing up Bafana's miserable night.

Bafana's next effort would come from a dead ball situation as Percy Tau’s 22-yard free-kick was easily gloved up by Joseph Wollacott.

South Africa certainly needed a more creative spark upfront, and Keagan Dolly and Fagrie Lakay would provide that.

However, Broos continued to stick with the same eleven as the match reached the final 25 minutes.

Eventually, Dolly joined, replacing Ethan Brooks, with 20 minutes on the clock remaining.

The Kaizer Chiefs star forward immediately impacted the match with his dazzling runs and nearly got an assist with a delightful through ball towards Tau.

Still, the Ghanaian defence did enough to maintain their clean sheet as Tau protested for a penalty which was declined by the linesman and referee.

With the clock winding down, Bafana's nerves nearly got the better of them as a loose ball saw Williams attempt to clear the danger, nearly 30 yards outside his box.

Kamal Deen Suleymana did superbly to latch on to the ball and, from 45 yards out, attempted a long-range effort that went narrowly wide of the target.

Broos again looked to his bench and replaced Thibang Phete with Fagrie Lakay, signalling an all-out attack for the final minutes of the encounter.

Nerves began to prevail for the home side, with their fans cheering them on, but South Africa, who struggled offensively, could not get the better of a plucky Ghana.

Bafana kept penetrating with attempts of crosses and throw-ins into Ghana's penalty area, as the ball possession reached 60% for Broos' charges.

However, all the might from South Africa in the dying minutes was not enough, and Ghana prevailed deserved winners, while Broos tasted defeat for the first time since taking charge of the national team in May.