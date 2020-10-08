Bafana Bafana

1h ago

add bookmark

SABC clears air, confirms Bafana Bafana's clash against Namibia will be televised

Tashreeq Vardien
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bafana Bafana squad training ahead of Namibia friendly (SAFA website)
Bafana Bafana squad training ahead of Namibia friendly (SAFA website)

  • The SABC will televise and stream Bafana Bafana's international friendly against Namibia on Thursday.
  • SuperSport has confirmed that the SABC holds exclusive rights to broadcast all Bafana Bafana matches.
  • Bafana are also preparing for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers starting next month.

Bafana Bafana's international friendly match against Namibia on Thursday will be televised on SABC 3 and streamed online, the national broadcaster confirmed.

This comes after confusion that the match would only be streamed online with fans taking to social media to question the public broadcaster on why the match would not be televised.

A few hours later, after the first announcement, the SABC took to Twitter to clear the air and confirmed that the match will indeed be live on SABC 3.

"Tomorrow’s friendly clash between Bafana Bafana vs Namibia will also be broadcast live on @SABC3 and streamed live on sabcsportonline.co.za at 18:00," a post on the SABC's official Twitter account read. 

Thursday's match at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg kicks off at 18:00, with South Africa also taking on Zambia three days later at the same venue. 

Meanwhile, the matches against Namibia and Zambia will not be televised on pay-channel SuperSport due to broadcasting contractual rights.

Speaking to Sport24 on Thursday, SuperSport's communications manager Clinton van der Berg, said the SABC held exclusive rights to broadcast all Bafana Bafana matches.

"We won't be viewing the match tonight. I think, and I do stand open to correction, we only have rights for tournaments but specifically not for one offs like this... so, we don't have the rights," Van der Berg said. 

Meanwhile next month, Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki will also kick-start Bafana Bafana's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign in back-to-back fixtures against African island nation Sao Tome and Principe.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
SABC set to stream Bafana Bafana clash with Namibia
A win for Bafana Bafana as SuperSport gets rights to broadcast Ethiopian Premier League
Bafana start preparations for Namibia clash
Read more on:
namibiasupersportbafana bafanazambiainternational friendliessoccer
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 8268 votes
Cricket
11% - 2076 votes
Football
19% - 3793 votes
Athletics
2% - 486 votes
Boxing
1% - 182 votes
Cycling
2% - 458 votes
Golf
5% - 966 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1659 votes
Tennis
3% - 663 votes
Water sports
1% - 181 votes
American sports
1% - 241 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 608 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo