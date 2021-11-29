Bafana Bafana

SAFA boss Danny Jordaan questions FIFA's silent treatment on Bafana-Ghana rematch verdict

South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan has put pressure on FIFA's disciplinary committee to take action regarding the inconsistent match officiating by Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye.

SA's leading football body has protested against Ndiaye's handling of Bafana Bafana's crucial World Cup qualifier against Ghana earlier this month after the official awarded a controversial penalty and appeared to favour Ghana in most on-field decisions.

A verdict was expected on 23 November, however, Jordaan revealed that the world's leading football body has still not communicated with SAFA.

"FIFA issued a statement saying they would give us a decision on 23 November," Jordaan told TimesLIVE on Sunday.

"What is the date today? It is 28 November, isn't it? The question is, why have they (FIFA) not even communicated with us? Why?"

SAFA are claiming match-fixing may be involved, citing video analysis of Maguette's officiating, where there were clear mistakes.

"The statutes of FIFA say they must protect the integrity of their competitions," continued Jordaan.

"So, I think the matter has become more serious now. Ghana initially said our protest was frivolous.

"It is really strange that a federation attacks another in the manner they did. It is strange that they held a press conference and they attacked SAFA.

"But the thing is, we never accused them of anything. We wanted the referee, Maguette Ndiaye, to be investigated."

Jordaan added: "The fact that they [haven't announced a decision] means there are other issues at play here. We asked FIFA for a thorough investigation [into Ndiaye's conduct].

"Other people [who are not South Africans] have come forward and added more information."

