SAFA boss Danny Jordaan unveiled as CAF advisor to Patrice Motsepe

Newly appointed Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe has appointed the South African Football Association (SAFA) boss Danny Jordaan as an advisor in charge of 'sport and marketing'.

According to the official CAF website, the CAF executive committee met by video conference earlier this week to discuss football infrastructure, African competitions and they also announced several appointments.

Jordaan was confirmed as "Advisor in charge of sport and marketing to the presidency" while Motsepe also announced, "Jacques Bernard D. Anouma of Côte d’ivoire as senior special advisor to the president".

Meanwhile, SAFA released a statement of congratulating Jordaan, who was also not present at the announcement of the sacking of Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki on Wednesday.

"The former FIFA World Cup 2010 CEO has vast experience in this area, having served on FIFA’s Marketing and Television board as well as CAF's marketing in the past," the statement read.

"Jordaan, who was CAF vice-president until last month’s Elective Congress in Morocco served in various departments during the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany and 2014 in Brazil and his recent appointment will add much needed value in CAF’s marketing and competitions departments."

Meanwhile, the CAF executive committee also approved dates for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) draw which will take place on Friday, 25 June 2021.

The much-anticipated tournament will be hosted by Cameroon and kicks off next year on 9 January with the final game scheduled for 6 February.