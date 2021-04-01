Bafana Bafana

45m ago

add bookmark

SAFA boss Danny Jordaan unveiled as CAF advisor to Patrice Motsepe

Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Patrice Motsepe and Danny Jordaan (Gallo Images)
Patrice Motsepe and Danny Jordaan (Gallo Images)

Newly appointed Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe has appointed the South African Football Association (SAFA) boss Danny Jordaan as an advisor in charge of 'sport and marketing'.

According to the official CAF website, the CAF executive committee met by video conference earlier this week to discuss football infrastructure, African competitions and they also announced several appointments.

Jordaan was confirmed as "Advisor in charge of sport and marketing to the presidency" while Motsepe also announced, "Jacques Bernard D. Anouma of Côte d’ivoire as senior special advisor to the president".

Meanwhile, SAFA released a statement of congratulating Jordaan, who was also not present at the announcement of the sacking of Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki on Wednesday.

"The former FIFA World Cup 2010 CEO has vast experience in this area, having served on FIFA’s Marketing and Television board as well as CAF's marketing in the past," the statement read.

"Jordaan, who was CAF vice-president until last month’s Elective Congress in Morocco served in various departments during the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany and 2014 in Brazil and his recent appointment will add much needed value in CAF’s marketing and competitions departments."

Meanwhile, the CAF executive committee also approved dates for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) draw which will take place on Friday, 25 June 2021.

The much-anticipated tournament will be hosted by Cameroon and kicks off next year on 9 January with the final game scheduled for 6 February.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
safacafpatrice motsepedanny jordaansoccer
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 13064 votes
Cricket
12% - 3906 votes
Football
19% - 5971 votes
Athletics
3% - 821 votes
Boxing
1% - 313 votes
Cycling
2% - 751 votes
Golf
5% - 1611 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2682 votes
Tennis
3% - 1119 votes
Water sports
1% - 296 votes
American sports
1% - 401 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1070 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo