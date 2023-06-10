SAFA boss Jordaan pays tribute to Clive Barker: 'He signalled the take-off of Bafana Bafana'

SAFA has paid its respects to former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker, who died on Saturday.

SAFA president Danny Jordaan said Barker, 78, made a major contribution to SA football.

Social media tributes also flocked in for Barker from the South African football fraternity.



The South African Football Association (SAFA) has expressed its condolences to the family of former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker, who died at the age of 78 on Saturday.

Barker's family confirmed his death in a statement on Saturday morning.

"It is with profound sadness that the family of former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker announce his passing on Saturday, 10 June after a brave battle with Lewy Body Dementia (LBD)," the statement read.

In a SAFA statement, the organisation's president Danny Jordaan said Barker's passing was a huge blow to the sport.

"We are saddened by the passing of Clive Barker after a long illness," Jordaan said.

"Bafana Bafana winning the African Cup of Nations with a South African coach at the helm is still one of the standout moments in the history of the [our] football. Clive Barker signalled the take-off of Bafana Bafana to become the champion of Africa. He celebrated continuously on the touchline, spreading out his wings.

"He has made a major contribution to South African football. He managed to build a strong administration for the team, the captains and the players of that side.

"It is no wonder that virtually every single one of those players were signed by the top clubs in Europe. This made him the only coach that had the entire Bafana Bafana team composed of foreign based players and playing in the best leagues in Europe.

"Clive has been a people's person and may his soul rest in peace."

Social media tributes also flocked in for Barker from the South African football fraternity.

The only one in SA to win Afcon. He made players to perform beyond their talent .He was a friend , Coach, Mentor , Leader & a Father. A difficult combination to get out of a Coach.He Coached a human being first then the a talented football player. I am lucky , he was my Coach.??? pic.twitter.com/xrMRB01EeE — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) June 10, 2023

To a Giant & Legend of South African Football????



Thank you Uncle Clive for everything you have done for our Country. You bought happiness & joy to everyone you met.



Your legacy as a legend & gentleman of South African Football will forever life in our hearts?????? pic.twitter.com/t35RieAIft — Steve Barker (@Barker_Stevee) June 10, 2023

The PSL is deeply saddened by the passing of legendary former Bafana Bafana coach, Mr. Clive Barker. A moment of silence will be observed in his honour at both remaining Promotion Play-off fixtures. The PSL sends heartfelt condolences to the Barker family, and the football… pic.twitter.com/Wht74E7b7S — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) June 10, 2023

A timeless legend. The coach who made South Africa dream.Rest in peace Clive Barker ??? pic.twitter.com/liteN0bOiE — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) June 10, 2023

RIP Clive Barker. Brilliant coach of the club I covered in my first season as a soccer reporter. Bush Bucks 1985 still my favourite team. — Mark Gleeson (@markgleesonfoot) June 10, 2023

God bless Mr B. So many great memories & stories!! All his players love him. ??#CliveBarker pic.twitter.com/qnuKTNORWd — George ‘Madlinyoka’ Dearnaley ???? (@zulushark) June 10, 2023

In a coaching career that spanned 42 years, Barker mentored teams including AmaZulu, Manning Rangers, Durban City, Durban Bush Bucks, Santos Cape Town, Wits and, as his last assignment, Maritzburg United, which came to an end in 2016.

Barker led Durban City to two back-to-back league titles in 1982 and 1983 and the Durban Bush Bucks to the honours in 1985.