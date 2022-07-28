SAFA boss Jordaan slams questions over Banyana payment: 'Did you ask Springboks about their bonuses?'

South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan took issue to being questioned vigorously about Banyana's payment structure for winning the Women's African Cup of Nations.

South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan took umbrage to being rigorously questioned about how the organisation will foot the bill for Banyana Banyana's payment after winning the Women's African Cup of Nations last week.

Speaking to reporters at the Union Buildings where the women's national team was welcomed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Jordaan was perplexed as to why the Springboks' bonus structure wasn't questioned when they won the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Before Banyana Banyana left for their successful Moroccan conquest, Jordaan said they'd shell R9.2 million should they win the tournament.

That milestone has been achieved, but Jordaan said they'll not only have to wait for the Confederation of African Football to clear the payment, but felt the payment message he issued last month may have been misconstrued.

"When the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup, why didn't you ask them as to what was their bonus?," Jordaan asked.

"I made the announcement and the commitment, but a lot of things that we didn't say were added and we're now providing clarity.

"However, it is wrong to make calculations based on this and that story. We committed to the R400 000 and many people made promises.

"Once it is in the bank, then we'll sit down, and we still have to sort out the technical team."

SAFA's chief executive officer Tebogo Motlanthe had told Sport24 that the money that'll be paid to Banyana will come from the prize money.

Jordaan explained that the prize money, which CAF president Patrice Motsepe said will be US $500 000 (R8.4-million) will go to the organisation before being trickled down to the squad.

Jordaan also added that Banyana's bonus was more than what their male counterparts get.

"There's no team that's a member of CAF. That doesn't exist. When Spain won the 2010 World Cup, the cheque went to the federation," Jordaan said.

"There is no cheque that goes to the team. It goes to the federation. When we made the financial commitment, the team hadn't even left the country and CAF hasn't made an announcement about the prize money.

"Bafana's highest bonus was R300 000 and after the many meetings we had, we agreed on the R400 000 per player.

"We haven’t received other money's and we're not going to speak about something that's not in the bank at the moment.

"The money that comes from the sponsors and elsewhere is Safa's money. It doesn't go to the players, same with the prize money."

Jordaan also disputed the fact that the prize money had been increased, even though Motsepe had made an announcement that the money had indeed gone up.

"I was sitting in the meeting and I will give you the minutes. You are speaking to somebody who is the advisor to the CAF president," Jordaan said.

"I will write to CAF to say the people in the country say the prize money is US $500 000. May they please correct that, but not in a press statement, but in an official statement."



