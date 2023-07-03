SAFA CEO breaks silence on Banyana boycott: 'We handled it to the best of our ability'

Banyana Banyana players refused to play Botswana in an international friendly, demanding a better venue and opponents.

The players also contested SAFA's failure to honor contractual and financial agreements.

SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao is scheduled to meet the team and find a resolution before their departure for the FIFA Women's World Cup this week.

South African Football Association CEO Lydia Monyepao finally addressed the media in the aftermath of Banyana Banyana's refusal to play Botswana in an international friendly at Tsakane Stadium on Sunday.

Banyana’s 26-player World Cup squad was resolute in their refusal to play against the neighbouring nation, which has been the catalyst for profound discourse.

The players’ grievances were as follows: the players felt they needed better opposition than Botswana in preparation for the World Cup; they wanted a match venue that had hosted matches during the 2010 World Cup; the sub-standard condition of the pitch at Tsakane Stadium outside Johannesburg; and SAFA's failure to honour contractual and financial agreements.

None of the players in the World Cup-bound squad announced by head coach Desiree Ellis last week participated in the painful 5-0 defeat suffered by a makeshift Banyana team against Botswana on Sunday.

“We handled the situation to the best of our ability,” Monyepao told reporters at the unveiling of 10bet and Bafana Bafana’s new sponsor partnership.

Monyepao, appointed as SAFA CEO in May, has herself donned the colours of Banyana and wore the captain’s armband during her playing career.

She has previously served as the team's liaison officer during the 2010 Women's AFCON and was also team manager for two years (2012-2014).

She then shifted into a seven-year role as TuksSports deputy director at the University of Pretoria and, before her appointment as SAFA CEO, was the association's chief operations officer.

“I have to understand where they're coming from, and I also have to understand where the association is,” Manyepao continued.

“I'm wearing two caps. I've been fortunate in being the Banyana team manager before and having seen the kind of negotiations that are required in order to reach an agreement.

“Unfortunately, I'm not a team manager right now. So, I was on the other end and relied on the team management to inform me about what was happening. We made decisions according to what was coming out of the camp."

FIFA recently declared that players in the World Cup would receive $30 000 (R565 000) for participating in the group stages. The amount increases as teams progress to higher stages.

This direct payment is intended to compensate for lower salaries and match fees in women's football.

The Banyana players are demanding that SAFA add to that payment, refusing to put pen to paper on the contracts that were tabled by the association.

On Sunday, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi led a delegation that included SAFA president Danny Jordaan, Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture, and Recreatio Morakane Mosupyoe, Banyana captain Refiloe Jane and Monyepao.

They planned to convene again on Monday to discuss and resolve the issues.

“We are going to engage further as the premier indicated," Monyepao said. "We had a round table where we engaged each other.

"We are going to continue the discussions this afternoon (on Monday), or depending on availability, so that we can iron out any outstanding issues before the team departs on Wednesday and Thursday for the FIFA Womens' World Cup.

“I think it's quite important that we are all on the same page because the last thing we want is to get to New Zealand and we are still not agreeing on certain things.

“There are amendments they've brought forward as far as the contract is concerned. We will engage internally so that we can see if we can come to an agreement.

“After that, we'll engage with our senior leaders inside SAFA, including our remuneration committee so that we can take back the proposed changes back to them.”

Monyepao revealed that the Botswana fixture was scheduled at Tsakane Stadium due to the non-availability of stadiums around the Gauteng region.

She then backed SAFA’s decision to organise the fixture against the nation ranked 150th in the world, more than 96 places below Banyana, who ranked 54th.

“We went to great lengths to explain to the Gauteng premier in terms of how the decision for the stadium came about because it was due to the non-availability of the other stadium in and around Gauteng.

“We had taken into consideration that many fields are under maintenance. Some of them indicated that they, unfortunately, had other events going on, and some of them did not have backup generators, and we need a backup generator in case of loadshedding.

She continued: “The Banyana players indicated to us, you know, their displeasure in terms of playing Botswana.

“We as an association were categorically clear that Botswana is a team of great calibre, having knocked us out of the 2020 Olympic qualifiers.

“They also gave us a tough time at the women's Afcon last year. I think, we should give the team the respect that they deserve. I should also add that we wanted this fixture to be a send-off match for Banyana.”

The former Banyana defender says that SAFA did reach out to other footballing nations before Botswana accepted their invitation.

“Unfortunately, no one came with a positive response because they felt this was outside the FIFA international break.

“Some of them asked us to cover their flight costs, but, unfortunately, we do not have that in our budget. So, Botswana are the ones that raise their hands to say we are more than willing to come on board and play this game.”

While financial issues remain a concern for SAFA, Monyepoa says the association is open to dialogue, and they have been working around the clock to secure the necessary funds to uphold the standards Banyana Banyana deserves.

In an announcement on Monday, Banyana’s leading sponsor Sasol officially postponed their send-off event for the women’s national team that was set to take place on Tuesday at the Altitude Beach Fourways.

"We've been tapping on different doors looking for further sponsors to come on board," Monyepao said.

"Others have come on board, but unfortunately, we could not agree on the terms and conditions that were put on the table. However, we are open to other engagements.

"It's not like we are not doing anything about it because we feel this is the right time for corporates to come on board. They can see the success of Banyana.

"We are looking for further funding so that we can also assist further with the money issues and put more in for preparations and increase the necessary preparations for the World Cup and the 2024 Women's Afcon."

The Women's World Cup runs from 20 July to 20 August in Australia and New Zealand.