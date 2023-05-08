37m ago

Share

SAFA confirms CEO Tebogo Motlanthe's immediate resignation

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe confirmed that the federation’s legal team had written to Chiefs and the PSL in line with the Safa disciplinary code. Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe confirmed that the federation’s legal team had written to Chiefs and the PSL in line with the Safa disciplinary code. Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan confirmed that chief executive officer Tebogo Motlanthe resigned and that his exit has been accepted by the organisation's National Executive Committee.

READ | Long-serving Mamelodi Sundowns official Alex Shakoane dies

Motlanthe also acknowledged his resignation in a Monday morning press conference and said he'll be resigning with immediate effect.

Motlanthe has been replaced by Lydia Monyepao as SAFA CEO. Monyepao was previously the organisation's chief operating officer.

More to follow...


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
safabafanadanny jordaanjohannesburgsoccer
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
3% - 81 votes
Mzwandile Stick
7% - 213 votes
John Dobson
18% - 570 votes
Johan Ackermann
25% - 774 votes
Franco Smith
5% - 150 votes
Johann van Graan
4% - 124 votes
Jake White
8% - 249 votes
Rassie Erasmus
31% - 961 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo