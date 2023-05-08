SAFA confirms CEO Tebogo Motlanthe's immediate resignation

South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan confirmed that chief executive officer Tebogo Motlanthe resigned and that his exit has been accepted by the organisation's National Executive Committee.

Motlanthe also acknowledged his resignation in a Monday morning press conference and said he'll be resigning with immediate effect.

Motlanthe has been replaced by Lydia Monyepao as SAFA CEO. Monyepao was previously the organisation's chief operating officer.

More to follow...

Danny Jordaan, the @SAFA_net is here with his VPs Linda Zwane, Bennett Bailey, COO Lydia Monyepao & Teboho Motlanthe.@Sport24news pic.twitter.com/3IqcwjIE9h — Khanyiso Tshwaku (@kaymorizm) May 8, 2023



