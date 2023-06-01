1h ago

Share

SAFA cranks up bid to host 2027 Women's World Cup as Jordaan seeks CAF nod

accreditation
Tashreeq Vardien
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Danny Jordaan
Danny Jordaan
Photo by OJ Koloti/Gallo Images
  • South Africa aims to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, with SAFA boss Danny Jordaan leading the bidding charge.
  • The bidding process includes a workshop, bid submissions, evaluation visits and a final report in May 2024.
  • The hosts will be announced in the second quarter of 2024, with South Africa striving to make history as Africa's first Women's World Cup host.

No less than four months after Banyana Banyana defeated hosts Morocco to win their first Women's Africa Cup of Nations, South African Football Federation (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan announced in October last year the country's intention to bid for the rights to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

It has been nearly 13 years since the first men’s FIFA World Cup on African soil in South Africa in 2010, and the bidding process is officially in motion to bring the prestigious women's competition to the continent.

Since the inaugural Women’s World Cup in 1991, Asia, Europe and North America have hosted the tournament on more than one occasion, with Africa and South America still not having had a taste at staging the event.

Meanwhile, Oceania will see the 2023 edition of the tournament take place in July and August, jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

List of Women's World Cup host nations:

1991: China

1995: Sweden

1999: United States

2003: United States

2007: China 

2011: Germany 

2015: Canada

2019: France

2023: Australia and New Zealand

So far, SAFA's efforts have garnered the resounding endorsement of the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa).

Cosafa consists of 14 African nations, which means 24% of the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) 54 association members are already in South Africa’s corner.

“Our intention is to engage all the other regions on the continent and tell them about our intention to bid for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027. But we wanted to start at home, and after the other regions on the continent, we will engage CAF,” Jordaan said on the official SAFA website.

On Monday, Jordaan departed for CAF’s headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, to brief the continent’s leading football body on South Africa’s intention to bid for the World Cup.

A veteran in leading bid campaigns for global sporting events, Jordaan was appointed as director of Cape Town's Olympic bid in 1992 and targeted the 2004 Summer Olympics. Although Athens in Greece emerged victorious, the experience provided valuable lessons.

In 1997, immediately after the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision, Jordaan jumped ship and accepted the role of SAFA CEO. He had a mission and spearheaded South Africa's ambitious bid for the 2006 FIFA World Cup, but the world football governing body in 2000 elected Germany instead.

Undeterred, Jordaan led the successful bid for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Now, the 71-year-old SAFA boss finds himself again embarking on the bid trail.

“Hosting the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup will accelerate the professionalisation of women’s football in South Africa,” said Jordaan to SAFA's website.

“Our bid for the FIFA Women’s World Cup received a major boost after the endorsement of Cosafa and, in discussions this week, we want to ensure that we go to all the zones on the continent and finally endorsement for the bid by CAF.”

Bidding process 

Within the intricacies of the bidding process lies a constellation of key dates, each holding the potential to shape the outcome of FIFA's decision in the end.

These key milestones mark the turning points where alliances are sealed as the voting process will determine each nations fate.

2027 FIFA Women's World Cup bidding process timeli
2027 FIFA Women's World Cup bidding process timeline (FIFA)
Supplied

South Africa, on the back of 2010's success, will have a backlog of evidence about why the country is best suited for the women’s tournament in 2027.

FIFA launched the official bidding process on 23 March, 2023, and nations had just under a month to confirm their interest in hosting the coveted event.

SAFA submitted their “expression of interest” to FIFA in April, confirming South Africa wants to stage the World Cup.

In the middle of May, SAFA filed their “bidding agreement” alongside Brazil, a joint bid from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, while Mexico and the United States also joined forces for the right to host.

FIFA is revolutionising the bidding process for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 with a series of innovative enhancements. One of these notable additions is the inclusion of a bid workshop and observer programme.

Set to take place in August 2023, this workshop serves as a platform for bidding member associations to engage in fruitful discussions with FIFA. It allows them to exchange crucial information about the requirements, bid content and initial concepts, enabling them to prepare robust and compelling bids.

Moreover, the workshop offers a unique chance for associations to witness first-hand the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 delivery in Australia and New Zealand, gaining valuable insight and experience.

Bidding member associations are required to submit their bids to FIFA by the deadline of 8 December 2023. Following the submission phase, FIFA will embark on a meticulous evaluation process that includes on-site inspection visits to each bidding nation.

An overview of the topics FIFA will look into when
An overview of the topics FIFA will look into when considering a host nation. (FIFA)
Supplied

Experts will thoroughly assess the bids, considering various factors such as infrastructure, facilities, logistical capabilities, and the overall vision presented by the bidding nations.

The culmination of this evaluation will be the publication of a comprehensive Bid Evaluation Report in May 2024. This report will outline FIFA's findings and assessments, providing transparency and valuable feedback to the bidding member associations.

Anticipation builds as the final stage approaches, with the host(s) appointment for the World Cup expected to occur in the second quarter (1 April – 30 June) of 2024.

A soft date of 17 May 2024 has been identified by FIFA for the announcement.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
banyana banyanasafa2027 fifa womens world cupdanny jordaansoccer
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
loading... Live
England 152/1
Ireland 172/10
View More
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 139 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 334 votes
John Dobson
19% - 1081 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 1272 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 315 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 192 votes
Jake White
7% - 387 votes
Rassie Erasmus
34% - 1956 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

18h ago

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo