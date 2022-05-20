Bafana Bafana

49m ago

add bookmark

SAFA doctor appointed as Doping Officer for Soccer World Cup in Qatar

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Thulani Ngwenya (Getty Images)
Thulani Ngwenya (Getty Images)

Thulani Ngwenya, the South African Football Association's Chief Medical Officer, has been appointed as the official Doping Officer for this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ngwenya is a member of the South African Sports Medicine Association (Sasma) and a member of the CAF and FIFA Medical Association.

He has become one of the most respected experts within the sports medicine field.

SAFA CEO Tebogo Motlanthe heaped praise on Ngwenya in a statement: "I am proud of the growth of Dr Ngwenya in this field and as the association we are very proud of his contribution during Covid, and during Confederation of African Football games.  

"We have no doubt that he will represent the country with distinctions [in Qatar]," said Motlanthe, who is in Miami where he is attending the second edition of the FIFA Law diploma.

The 2022 World Cup runs from 21 November to 18 December.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
safabafana bafanafifaswc 2022thulani ngwenyaherman mosterttebogo motlanthesoccer
loading... Live
Crusaders 28
Fijian Drua 3
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
52% - 2368 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
48% - 2178 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo