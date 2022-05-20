SAFA doctor appointed as Doping Officer for Soccer World Cup in Qatar

Thulani Ngwenya, the South African Football Association's Chief Medical Officer, has been appointed as the official Doping Officer for this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ngwenya is a member of the South African Sports Medicine Association (Sasma) and a member of the CAF and FIFA Medical Association.

He has become one of the most respected experts within the sports medicine field.

SAFA CEO Tebogo Motlanthe heaped praise on Ngwenya in a statement: "I am proud of the growth of Dr Ngwenya in this field and as the association we are very proud of his contribution during Covid, and during Confederation of African Football games.

"We have no doubt that he will represent the country with distinctions [in Qatar]," said Motlanthe, who is in Miami where he is attending the second edition of the FIFA Law diploma.

The 2022 World Cup runs from 21 November to 18 December.