Bafana Bafana

1h ago

add bookmark

SAFA reveals criteria that led to appointment of new Bafana head coach Hugo Broos

Baden Gillion
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SAFA CEO Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
SAFA CEO Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The South African Football Association (SAFA) on Wednesday revealed the criteria during its interview process that led to the appointment of Belgian tactician Hugo Broos as the new Bafana Bafana head coach on a five-year deal.

SAFA CEO Tebogo Motlanthe, while announcing Broos as the 19th head coach of the senior men's national team, revealed the criteria which led to his appointment.

"We're proud today that after the process we've undertaken after identifying five names at first, that we felt were relevant to the organisation in terms of our vision," Motlanthe said.

"We're proud to say that we've agreed with the NEC that Hugo Broos will be the new Bafana Bafana head coach.

"We started with more than 200 CVs of coaches from all over the world, which the technical committee narrowed down to five names with the NEC finally endorsing the name of Hugo Broos."

The SAFA CEO added that being a previous Afcon winner and his selling point of rebuilding future Bafana teams around youth convinced the soccer body to appoint the Belgian.

"I think that it [winning the 2017 Afcon] was one of the contributing factors and also the fact that he is able to work with young players," Motlanthe added.

"During our interview process, he highlighted working with young players, and of course, he has been watching our most recent games and has picked areas of concern where we may have gone wrong."

"We believe that the plan he will integrate will get us back to where we belong as a country."
SAFA CEO - Tebogo Motlanthe

Motlanthe went on to reveal the length of Broos' contract and further details on the make-up of a possible technical team.

"He will be bringing in his own assistant alongside another assistant with that person being local where we will have the transfer of knowledge as we've always had," he said.

"He is readily available and he will be here by Monday, with the NEC suggesting that we offer a five-year contract so that we are not only planning for the short term but past the World Cup qualifiers."

Bafana Bafana's next competitive fixture is a Group G World Cup qualifier away to Zimbabwe on 5 June.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
safabafana bafanatebogo motlanthesoccer
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 13828 votes
Cricket
13% - 4303 votes
Football
19% - 6408 votes
Athletics
3% - 888 votes
Boxing
1% - 332 votes
Cycling
2% - 797 votes
Golf
5% - 1731 votes
Motorsport
9% - 2921 votes
Tennis
4% - 1203 votes
Water sports
1% - 314 votes
American sports
1% - 428 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1147 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo