SAFA reveals criteria that led to appointment of new Bafana head coach Hugo Broos

The South African Football Association (SAFA) on Wednesday revealed the criteria during its interview process that led to the appointment of Belgian tactician Hugo Broos as the new Bafana Bafana head coach on a five-year deal.

SAFA CEO Tebogo Motlanthe, while announcing Broos as the 19th head coach of the senior men's national team, revealed the criteria which led to his appointment.

"We're proud today that after the process we've undertaken after identifying five names at first, that we felt were relevant to the organisation in terms of our vision," Motlanthe said.

"We're proud to say that we've agreed with the NEC that Hugo Broos will be the new Bafana Bafana head coach.

"We started with more than 200 CVs of coaches from all over the world, which the technical committee narrowed down to five names with the NEC finally endorsing the name of Hugo Broos."

The SAFA CEO added that being a previous Afcon winner and his selling point of rebuilding future Bafana teams around youth convinced the soccer body to appoint the Belgian.

"I think that it [winning the 2017 Afcon] was one of the contributing factors and also the fact that he is able to work with young players," Motlanthe added.

"During our interview process, he highlighted working with young players, and of course, he has been watching our most recent games and has picked areas of concern where we may have gone wrong."

"We believe that the plan he will integrate will get us back to where we belong as a country." SAFA CEO - Tebogo Motlanthe

Motlanthe went on to reveal the length of Broos' contract and further details on the make-up of a possible technical team.

"He will be bringing in his own assistant alongside another assistant with that person being local where we will have the transfer of knowledge as we've always had," he said.

"He is readily available and he will be here by Monday, with the NEC suggesting that we offer a five-year contract so that we are not only planning for the short term but past the World Cup qualifiers."

Bafana Bafana's next competitive fixture is a Group G World Cup qualifier away to Zimbabwe on 5 June.