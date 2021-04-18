SAFA set to announce new Bafana coach in coming weeks

South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan says the new Bafana Bafana coach will be announced in the coming weeks.

SAFA's technical committee will hand their recommendations for the vacant post to the National Executive Committee on Friday 23 April.

Former incumbent Molefi Ntseki was sacked after failing to guide the national side to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

As reported by the Sowetan, Jordaan explained: "They had their meeting, he [Technical Committee chairperson Jack Maluleka] is going to brief me‚ his recommendation will go to the NEC – the NEC will meet next week Friday. Hopefully‚ then we will finalise the matter.

"They must bring the recommendation and the NEC will accept or reject it," said Jordaan.

A large number of coaches were reported to have been linked with the post, including Benni McCarthy, Eric Tinkler and former Bafana coaches Pitso Mosimane‚ Philippe Troussier and Carlos Queiroz.