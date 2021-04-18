Bafana Bafana

1h ago

add bookmark

SAFA set to announce new Bafana coach in coming weeks

TEAMtalk media
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South African national mens soccer team. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
South African national mens soccer team. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan says the new Bafana Bafana coach will be announced in the coming weeks.

SAFA's technical committee will hand their recommendations for the vacant post to the National Executive Committee on Friday 23 April.

Former incumbent Molefi Ntseki was sacked after failing to guide the national side to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

As reported by the Sowetan, Jordaan explained: "They had their meeting, he [Technical Committee chairperson Jack Maluleka] is going to brief me‚ his recommendation will go to the NEC – the NEC will meet next week Friday. Hopefully‚ then we will finalise the matter.

"They must bring the recommendation and the NEC will accept or reject it," said Jordaan.

A large number of coaches were reported to have been linked with the post, including Benni McCarthy, Eric Tinkler and former Bafana coaches Pitso Mosimane‚ Philippe Troussier and Carlos Queiroz.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bafana bafanasoccer
loading... Live
Mamelodi Sundowns 0
TTM FC 0
View More
loading... Live
Arsenal 0
Fulham 1
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 13396 votes
Cricket
12% - 4079 votes
Football
19% - 6167 votes
Athletics
3% - 850 votes
Boxing
1% - 327 votes
Cycling
2% - 775 votes
Golf
5% - 1668 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2792 votes
Tennis
4% - 1166 votes
Water sports
1% - 303 votes
American sports
1% - 410 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1109 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo