1h ago

SAFA to lodge 'formal complaint' against match officials after Bafana World Cup dream shattered

Compiled by Lloyd Burnard
Hugo Broos (Gallo Images)
The South African Football Association (SAFA) will be lodging a formal complaint asking FIFA and CAF to investigate the performance of the match officials during Bafana Bafana's 1-0 loss to Ghana on Sunday.

The result means that Ghana qualify for the next round of 2022 World Cup qualifiers while Bafana miss out again. 

Bafana entered Sunday's match on 13 log points in Group G to Ghana'a 10, and needed to avoid defeat to ensure progression to the next stage. 

The deciding goal came from the penalty spot in the most controversial fashion when South African defender Rushine De Reuck was judged to have fouled Daniel Amartey, before the Ghana midfielder fell to the ground in sensational fashion. 

Referee Ndiaye Maguette immediately blew his whistle, pointing to the penalty spot, much to the bemusement of the Bafana players. 

The South Africans protested, but the call was final, and Andre Ayew netted the goal that saw his side advance to next year's qualifiers in March.

In a voice note posted on SAFA's social media accounts, CEO Tebogo Motlanthe confirmed that the association would be taking further action. 

"The association has decided to lodge a formal complaint so that the conduct of the match officials is closely investigated by both FIFA and CAF," he said.

"But we will be having a press conference that will be telling the nation what will happen going forward."

Bafana have not competed in a FIFA World Cup since hosting the showpiece back in 2010. 

