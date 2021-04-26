SAFA tying up 'loose ends' before announcing new Bafana coach

The SA Football Association (SAFA) are no closer to naming a new Bafana Bafana head coach after initially stating they would announce the new man at the helm on Saturday, 24 April.

This after the official Bafana Bafana Twitter account made an announcement last Wednesday stating they would announce the new coach on Saturday.

However, it appears that message was premature as SAFA has not yet concluded a deal for the new coach.

According to the organisation's Head of Communications, Dominic Chimhavi, SAFA officials met last week to finalise a five-man shortlist for the vacant post.

"The recommendations of the technical committee were forwarded to the president [Danny Jordaan] and the administration last week‚" Chimhavi explained, as quoted by Sowetan Live at the time.

"So now it was just a question of formalising it. These five names were sent to the president‚ CEO [Tebogo Motlanthe] and NEC last week.

"And among the five it was just to say who is number one‚ number two‚ who should we speak to.

"That is the process to now say that the NEC is officially mandated‚ and the CEO‚ to say‚ 'Please finalise this thing as soon as possible'‚ because we have only five weeks to the first [2022 World Cup] qualifier."

Chimhavi went on to confirm that a preferred candidate had been chosen by SAFA officials at their meeting on Saturday.

SAFA will now look to swiftly tie up "loose ends" and get the deal over the line, Chimhavi added.

"Look there are just a few minor issues which the NEC said the CEO should finalise with the coach – just a question of tying loose ends. But otherwise, everything has been agreed on."

Many have suggested Carlos Quieroz is the favourite for the vacant post, but a report by Sunday World has cast doubt on the Portuguese coach taking the helm.

It appears Quieroz was either unable or unwilling to accept the post, turning down SAFA's advances at the 11th hour.

This has, understandably, thrown a massive spanner in the works for SAFA ahead of the crucial upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

An unnamed member of the SAFA technical committee told Sunday World: "It was a done deal with Queiroz, now we are back to square one.

"I am not sure what happened after we recommended his name, but what I can tell you is that he is no longer coming.

"We have to meet urgently and come up with a new coach because time is not on our side. The World Cup qualifiers will be starting in a couple of weeks.

"I hope the guys in the office will explain to us why Carlos is no longer coming."