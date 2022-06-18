Bafana Bafana

SAFA wins another legal battle as Elective Congress set to go ahead

SAFA CEO Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
The South African Football Association (SAFA) has won another legal battle and stopped an attempt to prevent the Elective Congress from going ahead as planned on Saturday, 25 June.

According to SAFA's official website, CEO Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe says they are "happy" after the Western Cape High Court dismissed the Kannaland Local Football Association's interdict to stop the Elective Congress with costs on Friday. 

"SAFA is happy and this is further proof that the Association is doing things the correct way," the SAFA CEO said.

Friday's court decision comes just days after the Pretoria High Court dismissed SAFA vice president Ria Ledwaba's attempt to also stop the Association's Elective Congress.

Judge Brenda Neukircher struck Ledwaba's interdict off the roll with punitive costs on Wednesday.

SAFA has continued to reaffirm the position of the world governing body FIFA and the Confederation of African Football to protect the right of its members to freely exercise their right to elect leaders of their choice without any third-party interference.

