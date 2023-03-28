Siyaya eIvory Coast! Bafana qualify for Afcon after beating Liberia in Monrovia

Bafana Bafana left matters on a knife-edge for the whole game, but they made it through to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast next year after beating Liberia 2-1 in Monrovia on Tuesday.



Head coach Hugo Broos can breathe a huge sigh of relief after his post-match meltdown put his job in jeopardy following the 2-2 draw to the same opponents Group K at home.

As in Orlando last Friday, Bafana got on the scoreboard first through their target man, this time Zakhele Lephasa, who, like Percy Tau when he won the penalty Lyle Foster converted, profited from a ball over the Liberian defence.

The on-loan SuperSport United striker, who has been in red-hot form since leaving parent club Orlando Pirates, controlled brilliantly and finished past Tommy Songo in the Liberian goal after 18 minutes.

At the other end, Liberia’s skipper and centre forward William Jebor targeted Bafana centre-back Mothobi Mvala, who conceded the brainless free-kick that led to Liberia clawing back to 2-1 at Orlando Stadium.

Mvala looked shaky, which was at odds with his form for DStv Premiership defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who’ve made huge strides in this year’s CAF Champions League as well.

In fact, the entire Bafana backline looked suspect, especially in the middle of the defence, where Siyanda Xulu was the most experienced member. They made Jebor look like Didier Drogba or even Liberian President and former Ballon d'Or, George Weah.

Indeed, Jebor got his reward after rolling Xulu, turning and finishing from improbable range past Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams for 1-1 after 34 minutes.

Williams got a weak palm on the shot that rolled, almost in slow motion, into the net.

The brain fog didn’t clear for Bafana as the players and technical staff lost their cool.

The visitors had a three-on-two counter but Thapelo Morena, known for his cutting acute finishes at club level, chose to pass when he had only the goalkeeper to beat down the right and recipient Innocent Maela was flagged offside.

On the bench, SA’s team manager Vincent Tseka, who opposed the offside call, was sent off for dissent.

At the break, it was advantage Liberia, even though it was 1-1, due to separation rule 14.1.3, which says "away goals scored in head-to-head matches among tied team" will determine who progresses.

For Bafana, the equation was still simple: win and you go to the Ivory Coast in January.





As almost a psychological game plan as much a tactical one, Liberia’s head coach Ansumana Keita brought on his two goal-scorers from Soweto, Tonia Tisdell and Mohammed Sangare.

But Bafana took the lead for the fourth time in the two encounters through Mihlali Mayambela after he latched onto a rebounded cross to put SA 2-1 up.

Mayambela had slotted into the left of the front three ahead of Bongokuhle Hlongwane, who started the last match. Like Lepasa, he justified his start with the goal and contribution in the build-up to Bafana’s second goal.

Broos blinked and brought Hlongwane on for Mayambela after an hour, a player with the potential to get the game-killing goal he desired.

Bafana’s lead was as tenuous as back home last week and Jebor almost wiped it out again in the 70th minute but blasted a left-foot shot over the bar.

But Bafana also gave their opponents heart palpitations at the other end when Lepasa rounded the keeper and squared for substitute Cassius Mailula but Samson Dweh intervened just in time.

Liberia had a guilt-edged chance to level late again when a goal-mouth scramble from a throw led to a Williams reflex save from point-blank range.

Williams again had to claw a dangerous ball from crawling into the net after Justin Salmon came close to equalising.

Bafana held their nerve to get the victory and secure their place at the Nations Cup for the first time since 2019 in Egypt.



