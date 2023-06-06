14m ago

South Africa's bid to host FIFA Women's World Cup gains momentum with government support

accreditation
Compiled by Tashreeq Vardien
Safa boss Danny Jordaan is hoping to meet Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Broos, to understand his concerns about the national teams. Photo: BackpagePix
  • South Africa's bid to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup has gained the support of government.
  • SAFA aims to accelerate the professionalisation of women's football.
  • A successful track record in hosting international women's sporting events positions South Africa as a strong contender.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) received a significant boost to its ambitions to host the 2027 Women's World Cup when its president, Danny Jordaan, and newly appointed CEO Lydia Monyepao met with the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa.

The meeting, held on Monday to update the minister on the South African bid, marked a crucial milestone in the country's hopes of becoming the first-ever African nation to host this prestigious global tournament.

"I am very pleased with this update from SAFA and the details around the progress and the work that has been achieved to date," said Kodwa in endorsing SAFA's intentions.

The minister further confirmed that SAFA would be invited to present their bid during a meeting with government ministers and MECs in Bloemfontein on Thursday and Friday.

With an air of optimism, Jordaan expressed his satisfaction with the progress made by SAFA and highlighted government's backing of women's sports in the past when the country played host to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in February this year, as well as the upcoming Netball World Cup which will be hosted in Cape Town (28 July-6 August).

The success of these events would go a long way in South Africa's bid for the FIFA Women's World Cup.

As the bidding process advances, SAFA will now engage with provincial governments, cities and stadiums to present a compelling case for hosting the tournament.

This phase requires meticulous planning and collaboration to highlight South Africa's readiness and ability to deliver a memorable Women's World Cup.

"We are delighted with the progress that has been made. Our government has been very supportive of women's sports, as we have seen with various codes," said Jordaan as quoted by SAFA website.

"SAFA believes that hosting the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup will accelerate the professionalisation of women's football on the continent."

Moreover, Jordaan unveiled plans to establish a women's professional football league within South Africa, emphasising how hosting the tournament would propel such a project forward.

In vying for the rights to host the World Cup, South Africa are up against Brazil, a joint bid from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, while Mexico and the United States also joined forces for the rights to host.

Jordaan recently returned from a pivotal meeting at the Confederation of African Football's headquarters (CAF) in Cairo, Egypt, where he briefed CAF on South Africa's intent to bid for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) has already endorsed South Africa's bid to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, marking a crucial show of support.

SAFA will engage with all regions across the African continent to inform and garner widespread support for their bid.

soft date of 17 May 2024 has been identified by FIFA for the announcement of the successful host nation.


