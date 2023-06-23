Star forward Kgatlana makes cut as Ellis picks formidable Banyana Women's World Cup squad

Star forward Thembi Kgatlana, whose fitness hung in the balance, cracked the nod for Banyana Banyana's 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup squad that was announced at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria on Friday.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis named a 23-member team made up of the bulk of SA's CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations-winning team.

Midfielder Refiloe Jane, who was co-captain alongside Janine van Wyk during last year's African conquest in Morocco, was named outright skipper for the trip Down Under.

This year's World Cup will be staged in Australia and New Zealand and will take place from 20 July to 20 August.

South Africa qualified for the World Cup as the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations champions, after beating hosts Morocco 2-1 in the final.

Ellis' side will feature in Group G alongside Sweden, Argentina and Italy. All of the Group G matches will be played in New Zealand.

Veteran Banyana defender and former captain, Van Wyk, who is also the most capped Banyana player, had to withdraw from being selected due to her lengthy list of injuries.

Ellis sprung less than a handful of surprises after Tuks midfield Thalea Smidt missed out outright. UWC midfielder Amogelang Motau and goalkeeper Regirl Ngobeni, who were all part of last year's success much like Smidt, were placed on standby.

The Banyana coach went with a heavy squad of attacking players, adding forward Gabriela Salgado, who suffered a heart-breaking injury on the eve of the trip to Morocco last year.

At that tournament, Kgatlana suffered an Achilles injury that kept her out of action for 10 months before she returned for USA side Racing Louisville last month.

The 27-year-old set the World Cup stage alight at Banyana's last appearance at the global showpiece in France four years ago.

With Kgatlana fit, Jermaine Seoposenwe in form, Noxolo Cesane and Hildah Magaia all packed into the attack, Banyana should pose opposition defences problems come their first game against Sweden on 23 July.

Banyana Women's World Cup 23-player squad:

Keepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Kebotseng Moletsane

Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini, Fikile Magama, Lebohang Ramalepe, Tiisetso Makhubela, Noko Matlou, Bongeka Gamede, Bambanani Mbane

Midfielders: Kholosa Biyana, Refiloe Jane, Sibulele Holweni, Linda Motlhalo, Nomvula Kgoale, Robyn Moodaly

Forwards: Jermaine Seoposenwe, Thembi Kgatlana, Noxolo Cesane, Melinda Kgadiete, Wendy Shongwe, Hildah Magaia, Gabriela Salgado

Reserves: Nthabiseng Majiya, Amogelang Motau, Regirl Ngobeni