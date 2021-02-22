Bafana Bafana

1h ago

add bookmark

Steven Gerrard hints that Bafana star Bongani Zungu's stay at Rangers is over

Baden Gillion
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bongani Zungu of Rangers arrives ahead of the Scottish Premiership match between St.Mirren and Rangers.
Bongani Zungu of Rangers arrives ahead of the Scottish Premiership match between St.Mirren and Rangers.
Mark Runnacles

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has all but confirmed on Sunday that Bafana Bafana international Bongani Zungu's chances of securing a permanent deal at the Scottish giants is virtually over.

Gerrard, has confirmed on 17 February that Zungu alongside four other youth players had breached Covid-19 protocols and were dropped from the squad as they self-isolate following the breach.

According to GlasgowLive, Gerrard has now all but confirmed that the 28-year-old's chances of securing a permanent move is all but over as it would be an uphill battle to get back into the squad.

When asked if the Bafana Bafana international's time at the club was likely over, Gerrard responded: "I think that would be fair to say, yes."

"That will take care of itself and we’ll move forward with the players who have remained professional and want to be part of a successful team.

"We spoke as a group and I explained the situation to them.

"We’re at such an important time of the season with the fixtures coming up that we can’t be worrying about it or letting our focus slide."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Sundowns defender: 'Everyone coming to face us will want to fight'
'Mikel is so clever,' says Pep Guardiola
Steve Bruce confident Newcastle will retain Premier League status
Read more on:
rangersbongani zungusoccer
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 12145 votes
Cricket
12% - 3624 votes
Football
19% - 5520 votes
Athletics
3% - 761 votes
Boxing
1% - 294 votes
Cycling
2% - 684 votes
Golf
5% - 1514 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2482 votes
Tennis
3% - 1032 votes
Water sports
1% - 266 votes
American sports
1% - 373 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 994 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo