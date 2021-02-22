Steven Gerrard hints that Bafana star Bongani Zungu's stay at Rangers is over

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has all but confirmed on Sunday that Bafana Bafana international Bongani Zungu's chances of securing a permanent deal at the Scottish giants is virtually over.

Gerrard, has confirmed on 17 February that Zungu alongside four other youth players had breached Covid-19 protocols and were dropped from the squad as they self-isolate following the breach.

According to GlasgowLive, Gerrard has now all but confirmed that the 28-year-old's chances of securing a permanent move is all but over as it would be an uphill battle to get back into the squad.

When asked if the Bafana Bafana international's time at the club was likely over, Gerrard responded: "I think that would be fair to say, yes."

"That will take care of itself and we’ll move forward with the players who have remained professional and want to be part of a successful team.

"We spoke as a group and I explained the situation to them.

"We’re at such an important time of the season with the fixtures coming up that we can’t be worrying about it or letting our focus slide."