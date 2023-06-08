Teenager Maseko gets maiden Bafana call-up as Broos names squad for Morocco Afcon qualifier

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has named a 23-man squad to face Morocco in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Bafana and Morocco, via Group K, have already qualified for the continental spectacle to be staged in Ivory Coast next year (13 January - 14 February).

The group initially involved Zimbabwe but South Africa's neighbouring nation was later banned due to government interference in sports administration. Liberia is the other nation in the group.

There were no real surprises in Broos' squad, with notable inclusions being Ricardo Goss, Bathusi Aubaas and 19-year-old Thapelo Maseko.

The match is set to take place at FNB Stadium on Saturday, 17 June (17:00).

Bafana Bafana 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United)

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi (both Orlando Pirates), Siyanda Xulu (Turan Tovuz, Azerbaijan), Thapelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala, (all Mamelodi Sundowns)

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Luke le Roux (Varbergs, Sweden), Bathusi Aubaas (TS Galaxy), Njabulo Blom (St. Louis City).

Forwards: Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates), Thapelo Maseko, Zakhele Lepasa (all SuperSport United), Themba Zwane, Casius Mailula (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United, USA), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt)

Group K: Fixtures and results Morocco 2-1 South Africa Liberia 2-0 Morocco South Africa 2-2 Liberia Liberia 1-2 South Africa South Africa v Morocco - 17 June Morocco v Liberia - 4 September

South Africa advanced to Afcon via the tiebreaker rule 14.1 (points in head to head matches among tied teams) as they have beaten Liberia away in their last fixture.

Liberia, who still have one match remaining against Morocco, won't be able to qualify even if they beat Atlas Lions later this year in September.