The fight continues for Ledwaba: 'Until Jordaan is out of football, you'll hear from me'

Danny Jordaan was re-elected as SAFA president, winning by a landslide ahead of candidates Ria Ledwaba and Solly Mohlabeng.

Ledwaba insists that the public will continue to hear from her despite defeat to Jordaan on Saturday.

She also added that SAFA had lost someone who has brought about a lot of changes in the organization.

Ria Ledwaba is by no means going anywhere after Danny Jordaan was voted in for a third term as the South African Football Association president, saying "I believe that I did not lose."

SAFA members flocked to the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday to cast their votes for the next president and National Executive Committee (NEC).

On arrival, they were welcomed by a large group of Ria Ledwaba supporters singing outside the venue and the 54-year-old put in a strong fight to end Jordaan's tenure as boss, but it was not meant to be.

Jordaan received a mammoth 186 votes to ensure another four-year term, while Ledwaba, who will no longer be on the NEC, obtained 27 votes.

Mohlabeng received eight votes.

"I knew the odds were against me, but I think I fought a good fight. I am not leaving and you are still going to hear a lot from me until Jordaan is out of football," Ledwaba said after the congress as quoted by the Sunday World.

"I still believe that SAFA needs to change, I also believe that I did not lose. In fact, football has lost a servant. I have been a servant and I was not in SAFA for any positions, I was in SAFA to serve.

"Football has lost somebody that would have brought change that we need in South Africa. We need a lot of change in our football.

"I hope the new executive will make those changes that we have spoken about.

She added: "This is not the end for me, I have the Ria Ledwaba Foundation that is giving back to local communities.

"I got a lot from football, this game is in my DNA and there’s nothing to be discouraged about these elections.

"I don't think Jordaan is good for our football. I believe that he has done his part in all the years he has been in football and I think you cannot have a situation where it is a one-man show.

"I agree with the thinking that football needs young and fresh people, legends should be part of football."