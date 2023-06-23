The last time Bafana came to town: Dearth of top flight football hits hard in City of Roses

In Bloemfontein

Free State Stadium maintenance manager Moyisi Bacela said they miss having a football tenant in the City of Roses.

Bloemfontein Celtic and Free State Stars sold their Premier Soccer League and National First Division statuses respectively, leaving the province without a major football club.

Bafana Bafana haven't played in the city since 2010, when they took on France in the World Cup.

Thirteen years ago, during the euphoria of the 2010 World Cup, Bafana Bafana beat France at the Free State Stadium, but top flight football has since been dearly missed in the City of Roses, according to the stadium's facilities manager, Moyisi Bacela.

Free State Stadium will host Saturday's Currie Cup final between chief tenants, the Cheetahs, and the visiting Pumas as they battle for South African rugby's domestic crown.

However, since Bloemfontein Celtic closed shop two years ago and sold its Premier Soccer League (PSL) status to Shauwn Mkhize to form Royal AM from those ashes, Bloemfontein has been without a major football club.

Celtic played the bulk of their games at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Rocklands, but the club used the Free State Stadium for big matches against Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Chiefs were slated to take a league fixture against Chippa United to the ground last season, but they moved that game to Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium instead.

The stadium hosted a few Marumo Gallants matches, along with the Macufe Cup fixture between Kaizer Chiefs and Royal AM last season.

However, that's been about it as the Free State is without PSL representation in the DStv Premiership, as well as in the Motsepe Foundation after Free State Stars sold its National First Division status to Casric Stars.

Bacela said they would be happy to host any team that is willing to bring a game to Bloemfontein.

"Usually, football use (of the stadium) was exclusive to Bloemfontein Celtic and the high-profile soccer teams in the DStv Premiership that would come here," Bacela told News24.

"Now, we're willing to accommodate anyone who is willing to hire it out and pay for it. That's how much we actually miss football here."

Bacela, who has been with the Free State Stadium for six years in different capacities before moving into the maintenance manager role, was saddened by Bafana's continued absence from the ground and the city.

Bafana last played in the City of Roses when they beat France 2-1 in the 2010 World Cup.

The Free State Stadium hosted a few games in the 2014 African Nations Championship (Chan) and it also remains a favoured Test venue from SA Rugby's perspective.

Bafana, especially during and post-Covid, have preferred to keep their games to the confines of the FNB and Orlando Stadiums to capitalise on altitude, something that is also available in Bloemfontein.

The crowds have varied, with last week's 50 000-plus crowd in the 2-1 win against Morocco easily Bafana's biggest home crowd in recent memory.

Bacela, who attended the 2010 World Cup game, has retained fond memories of that fixture.

"Bloemfontein's support of football is well documented and the last time Bafana were here was in the 2010 World Cup where they beat France," Bacela said.

"That's over 13 years ago. So, you can imagine the kind of impact having the men's soccer national team if they were to be here.

"That particular game sold out very quickly and I'm pretty sure that, even if it's a friendly match, they'd get more support than where they usually play.

"They don't sell out games because they've been using the same two venues, but, if they were to shift here, they'd get a massive crowd and excellent reception."