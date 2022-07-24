Bafana Bafana

'This is a bunch of winners!': Twitter explodes as Banyana crowned African champions

Compiled by Tashreeq Vardien
Bongeka Gamede (Gallo Images)
Bongeka Gamede (Gallo Images)

Twitter exploded with joy as Banyana Banyana claimed a 2-1 victory in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final against host nation Morocco at a sold-out Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Saturday.

Hildah Magaia netted a second-half brace to ensure South Africa broke their Afcon finals curse - on their sixth attempt - to become African champions for the first time.

South African fans took to Twitter to applaud and celebrate the effort by Desiree Ellis's charges after the final whistle sounded on the cusp of midnight.

Banyana will return to South Africa on Tuesday, 26 July, landing at 10:00 at the O.R Tambo International Airport.

See the Tweets below:

