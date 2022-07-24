'This is a bunch of winners!': Twitter explodes as Banyana crowned African champions

Twitter exploded with joy as Banyana Banyana claimed a 2-1 victory in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final against host nation Morocco at a sold-out Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Saturday.
Hildah Magaia netted a second-half brace to ensure South Africa broke their Afcon finals curse - on their sixth attempt - to become African champions for the first time.
South African fans took to Twitter to applaud and celebrate the effort by Desiree Ellis's charges after the final whistle sounded on the cusp of midnight.
Banyana will return to South Africa on Tuesday, 26 July, landing at 10:00 at the O.R Tambo International Airport.
See the Tweets below:
This is a bunch of Winners!!! #Banyana #Morocco pic.twitter.com/hylVEqbYsB— Masi (@GomomoM) July 23, 2022
My heart is full this morning because of these women!! Well Done #Banyana. You are representing us well. The sense of Pride I feel is second to none right now. pic.twitter.com/A5UQOa0rFZ— Masi (@GomomoM) July 23, 2022
Champions Banyana #banyana has completely silenced the crowd in Morocco. It's so sad ?? pic.twitter.com/dgfaF2Tk0k— Ace♠? (@Ace__Anele) July 23, 2022
What initial added time Vs Corruption added time. God is with us keep pushing @Banyana_Banyana #banyana #WAFCON2022Banyan Banyana | Champions pic.twitter.com/Pg3sKBwYY0— Dr Ronald Telekwa?????????? ??@king_Ron?? (@KingRonDeDon) July 23, 2022
May their faces be remembered just as the 1996 team. This time, may we celebrate these South African women. Heroes are heroes. #banyana pic.twitter.com/AH1L3w3gzC— Chris Hani's legacy ???? (@peacebewithwho) July 23, 2022
We are all Banyana right now Banyana is all of us it's coming home ??#banyana #WAFCON pic.twitter.com/YapZM1eSDR— Percy J (@PercySyeJiyane) July 23, 2022
Let's give Noko Matlou her flowers while she's still alive, from playing with the likes of Portia Modise to being an African Champion#banyana pic.twitter.com/fZRkgpFVgG— Tebello Kholoanyane (@jisto_sa) July 23, 2022
On behalf of all MEN in South Africa. We are nothing without the WOMEN #banyana pic.twitter.com/4nExeMdRmq— Sbusiba (@Sbusiba1) July 23, 2022
Appreciation Post For #banyana Coach She did a great job pic.twitter.com/pjNy8F9EtH— Youth President ???? (@KeabetsweMohla5) July 23, 2022
Proud of u gals #banyana pic.twitter.com/BxLYenunN0— Proggy Ndawana (@ThePro7785) July 23, 2022
Congratulations to @Banyana_Banyana coach @descaptain captain @fifinhojane and the entire team ?????????? #Banyana #WAFCON #BanyanaBanyanaVictory pic.twitter.com/J4Uj9owAKx— Phumudzo Manenzhe (@TheBold27) July 23, 2022
PUT SOME RESPECT ON HER ?????#banyana #BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/FbOQmHPXJK— Sandziso Mdluli (@skijo_01) July 23, 2022
Noko Matlou…since from 2006 she’s still doing well, let’s appreciate this legend here #banyana #WAFCON2022 pic.twitter.com/TOTsGMcIvs— Deepstar kidd Mphahlele (@StarkiddSA) July 23, 2022
???? CELEBRATORY ATMOSPHERE ??#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 | #EmpoweringOurGame pic.twitter.com/y53FVrYswy— #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 (@CAFwomen) July 24, 2022