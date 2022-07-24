'This is a bunch of winners!': Twitter explodes as Banyana crowned African champions

Twitter exploded with joy as Banyana Banyana claimed a 2-1 victory in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final against host nation Morocco at a sold-out Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Saturday.

Hildah Magaia netted a second-half brace to ensure South Africa broke their Afcon finals curse - on their sixth attempt - to become African champions for the first time.

South African fans took to Twitter to applaud and celebrate the effort by Desiree Ellis's charges after the final whistle sounded on the cusp of midnight.

Banyana will return to South Africa on Tuesday, 26 July, landing at 10:00 at the O.R Tambo International Airport.

See the Tweets below:

My heart is full this morning because of these women!! Well Done #Banyana. You are representing us well. The sense of Pride I feel is second to none right now. pic.twitter.com/A5UQOa0rFZ — Masi (@GomomoM) July 23, 2022

Champions Banyana #banyana has completely silenced the crowd in Morocco. It's so sad ?? pic.twitter.com/dgfaF2Tk0k — Ace♠? (@Ace__Anele) July 23, 2022

What initial added time Vs Corruption added time. God is with us keep pushing @Banyana_Banyana #banyana #WAFCON2022Banyan Banyana | Champions pic.twitter.com/Pg3sKBwYY0 — Dr Ronald Telekwa?????????? ??@king_Ron?? (@KingRonDeDon) July 23, 2022

May their faces be remembered just as the 1996 team. This time, may we celebrate these South African women. Heroes are heroes. #banyana pic.twitter.com/AH1L3w3gzC — Chris Hani's legacy ???? (@peacebewithwho) July 23, 2022

We are all Banyana right now Banyana is all of us it's coming home ??#banyana #WAFCON pic.twitter.com/YapZM1eSDR — Percy J (@PercySyeJiyane) July 23, 2022

Let's give Noko Matlou her flowers while she's still alive, from playing with the likes of Portia Modise to being an African Champion#banyana pic.twitter.com/fZRkgpFVgG — Tebello Kholoanyane (@jisto_sa) July 23, 2022

On behalf of all MEN in South Africa. We are nothing without the WOMEN #banyana pic.twitter.com/4nExeMdRmq — Sbusiba (@Sbusiba1) July 23, 2022

Appreciation Post For #banyana Coach She did a great job pic.twitter.com/pjNy8F9EtH — Youth President ???? (@KeabetsweMohla5) July 23, 2022