Twitter lights up as Bafana Bafana miss out on Afcon qualification

Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Sudan on Sunday evening.

All head coach Molefi Ntseki's charges needed was a draw against the 127th ranked team in the world but it was not to be.

Sudan book their Afcon ticket from Group C with leaders Ghana, while Bafana Bafana return to South Africa with nothing to show for their efforts.

Meanwhile, Bafana Bafana fans immediately took to Twitter to share their disappointment on the senior national side missing out on the tournament that will take place in Cameroon next year January and February.

READ THE TWEETS BELOW:

The dismally sorry tale of a National Football Team known as Bafana Bafana...????????



Bafana Bafana have failed to qualify for four of the last seven AFCON tournaments 2010, 2012, 2017 & 2021, having qualified for seven in a row between 1996 and 2008.



This Afcon has 24 Teams!!! ?? — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) March 28, 2021

There is this joke about Bafana Bafana:



It's Bafana Bafana.



I hope you understand Rob??@robertmarawa — Steve NOT Komphela (@BigWordKomphela) March 28, 2021

Let's give Junior Khanye the respect he deserves. This man knows football.



Bafana Bafana | #BafanaBafana | Ntseki pic.twitter.com/No4WrvpEUz — Rolly_Rolland (@RollyRolland) March 28, 2021

When did our national team become so bad? Bafana Bafana e utlwisa Botlhoko mann!!! — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 28, 2021

What a nightmare. It really does break my heart. South African football is better than this, but there was no cohesion and no heart today. And poor defending. Only silver-lining I can find is that SA media houses will save money as they don’t need to send anyone to Cameroon. — Rob Delport (@FMSouthAfrica) March 28, 2021





Stuart left Kaizer Chiefs and guess what happened after. Now Stuart again left Bafana Bafana, guess what starts happing now. This is just the beginning South Africans. Ask us Khosination, we will tell you this thing. pic.twitter.com/TOK5w9NRXm — Kaizer Chiefs *1 - 0 Orlando Pirates (@GuyKhosi) March 28, 2021

When will SAFA start to shoulder some responsibility when it comes to Bafana Bafana’s poor performance? — Mulalo (@LaliHoWarD) March 28, 2021

Now the whole country knows how does it feels to support Kaizer chiefs ????

.

.

Bafana Bafana

SANDF

Pitso — King Mokuwe (@Okmalumking) March 28, 2021