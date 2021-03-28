Twitter lights up as Bafana Bafana miss out on Afcon qualification

Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Sudan on Sunday evening.
All head coach Molefi Ntseki's charges needed was a draw against the 127th ranked team in the world but it was not to be.
Sudan book their Afcon ticket from Group C with leaders Ghana, while Bafana Bafana return to South Africa with nothing to show for their efforts.
Meanwhile, Bafana Bafana fans immediately took to Twitter to share their disappointment on the senior national side missing out on the tournament that will take place in Cameroon next year January and February.
READ THE TWEETS BELOW:
The dismally sorry tale of a National Football Team known as Bafana Bafana...????????— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) March 28, 2021
Bafana Bafana have failed to qualify for four of the last seven AFCON tournaments 2010, 2012, 2017 & 2021, having qualified for seven in a row between 1996 and 2008.
This Afcon has 24 Teams!!! ??
There is this joke about Bafana Bafana:— Steve NOT Komphela (@BigWordKomphela) March 28, 2021
It's Bafana Bafana.
I hope you understand Rob??@robertmarawa
Let's give Junior Khanye the respect he deserves. This man knows football.— Rolly_Rolland (@RollyRolland) March 28, 2021
Bafana Bafana | #BafanaBafana | Ntseki pic.twitter.com/No4WrvpEUz
When did our national team become so bad? Bafana Bafana e utlwisa Botlhoko mann!!!— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 28, 2021
What a nightmare. It really does break my heart. South African football is better than this, but there was no cohesion and no heart today. And poor defending. Only silver-lining I can find is that SA media houses will save money as they don’t need to send anyone to Cameroon.— Rob Delport (@FMSouthAfrica) March 28, 2021
Stuart left Kaizer Chiefs and guess what happened after. Now Stuart again left Bafana Bafana, guess what starts happing now. This is just the beginning South Africans. Ask us Khosination, we will tell you this thing. pic.twitter.com/TOK5w9NRXm— Kaizer Chiefs *1 - 0 Orlando Pirates (@GuyKhosi) March 28, 2021
When will SAFA start to shoulder some responsibility when it comes to Bafana Bafana’s poor performance?— Mulalo (@LaliHoWarD) March 28, 2021
Now the whole country knows how does it feels to support Kaizer chiefs ????— King Mokuwe (@Okmalumking) March 28, 2021
Percy Tau came to South Africa despite knowing he'd have to go into a 10-day quarantine upon his return to the UK and won't be available for his club. What does he get in return? Being taken off with 30 minutes to go in the deciding qualifier...— David Kappel (@kappilinho) March 28, 2021
@SAFA_net must take the blame for hiring cheap, inexperienced and incompetent technical team. Danny Jordan has failed the country once again. #MolefiNtsekiMustFall#DannyJordaanMustfallhttps://t.co/Z7kETMAQay— Muso Tlali (@musojnr) March 28, 2021
We need a Special family gathering re: #BafanaBafana . The President can’t just ignore this issue...— Percivale Young (@Percyoung) March 28, 2021
Broke in terms of finances, ideas, innovation and so much more. This rot is beyond the players and coach... Safa epitomizes mediocrity and if we don't see definitive changes then this is really our fate. https://t.co/uYKRIFd9VN— Carl Lewis (@Carl_LewisZA) March 28, 2021
Are you keen on a special project @TheRealPitso - 2022 World Cup in Qatar with your native country?— Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) March 28, 2021
Well... That's the end of that for Bafana. The moment they couldn't beat a 2nd string Ghana side, it was curtains. Now @marc_strydom , @jontymark ... We now wonder what was being said that meeting at the FNB Stadium foyer....— Khanyiso Tshwaku (@kaymorizm) March 28, 2021
South African football reaches a new low low as Bafana Bafana lose 2-0 to 127th ranked Sudan.That result means South Africa will NOT be present at the AFCON tournament in Cameroon— Ashraf Garda (@AshrafGarda) March 28, 2021