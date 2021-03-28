Bafana Bafana

Twitter lights up as Bafana Bafana miss out on Afcon qualification

Molefi Ntseki (Gallo Images)
Molefi Ntseki (Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Sudan on Sunday evening.

All head coach Molefi Ntseki's charges needed was a draw against the 127th ranked team in the world but it was not to be.

Sudan book their Afcon ticket from Group C with leaders Ghana, while Bafana Bafana return to South Africa with nothing to show for their efforts.

Meanwhile, Bafana Bafana fans immediately took to Twitter to share their disappointment on the senior national side missing out on the tournament that will take place in Cameroon next year January and February.

READ THE TWEETS BELOW:


 
Iab Logo