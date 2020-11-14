Bafana Bafana

'Undefeated' Banyana hold nerve to retain COSAFA Women's Championship title

Sibulele Holweni (Photo by Molly Darlington - AMA/Getty Images)
Bayana Banyana have won a their seventh COSAFA Women's Championship title as they beat Bostwana in their final at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

South Africa won 2-1 after leading 1-0 at half-time.

Desiree Ellis' charges got off to firing start in the second minute when Bostwana's keeper Lesedilame Bosija was unable to handle a ball coming off the post, which was tapped in by Sibulele Holweni.

Holweni's goal saw her end as the leading goal-scorer in the tournament with eight.

In the second half, Gabriela Salgado sealed the victory with a 66th-minute goal finding the back of the net.

In the final 10 minutes of the encounter, Banyana keeper Andile Dlamini slipped up as Thanda Mokgabo slotted for the visitors.

South Africa have won their fourth consecutive COSAFA Women's Championship title.

"This trophy is for the whole of South Africa and women's football. It's for everyone out there," Ellis said following the match 

Botswana made history as they appeared in their first-ever COSAFA Women's Championship final.

Banyana's path at the 2020 COSAFA Women's Championship:

Group A: beat Angola 2-0

Group A: beat Swaziland 5-0

Group A: beat Comoros 7-0

Semi-final: beat Malawi 6-2

Final: beat Botswana 1-0

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

