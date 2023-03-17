US club responds to Bafana boss' rant over absent Blom: 'He's not in the right condition to travel'

St. Louis City SC responded after Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos aired his frustrations over Njabulo Blom.

The 23-year-old former Kaizer Chiefs star made Broos's 23-man squad, but he has not boarded a plane to South Africa.

The US club's sporting director says Blom has been off sick since last week and not in a condition to travel abroad.

St. Louis City SC sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel has responded to comments made by Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos surrounding the unavailability of Njabulo Blom for his country.

Broos hit out at the Major League Soccer club for supposedly refusing to release Blom for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Blom, though, has been sick, explained his club, who simply followed the protocols when it comes with dealing with players under contract.

After naming his 23-man squad that will face Liberia in a two-legged Afcon qualifier later this month, the Bafana mentor expressed his unhappiness with Blom's situation.

Broos threatened to report St. Louis City to FIFA if Blom didn't turn up for national duty.

He said on iDiski Times: "Njabulo played the first two league games, last game he didn't play. So, we made immediate contact with St. Louis to ask what was happening. They said he's sick, but failed to tell us exactly what he's suffering from.

"So, we then had contact with Njabulo Blom and he said, 'I don't feel so good, I think I have Covid'. I said, 'okay, do a test then'. Today we are on Thursday, and we spoke with him Tuesday.

"Yesterday (Wednesday) we sent an email to St. Louis at 17:00 that coaching and medical staff were discussing the situation of Blom. We are now 20 hours later, we didn't have an answer even now."

Broos added: "Now, I'm afraid that they are trying to keep Njabulo there. And that will not happen. We know the rules, so when he doesn't come without a valid reason, then we will have to go to FIFA."

But Pfannenstiel explained: "Njabulo has been off sick since last week. He has been in bed over the past few days, he hasn't left his house, and is unable to train. He is simply not in the right condition to travel 15+ hours.

"This is exactly what we told SAFA. They cannot expect us that we put him on a plane when he hasn't even come out of bed because there is a risk he might infect others.

"Also, it is the rule in the United States not to disclose the Covid status of a player publicly, hence we say the player is sick. We have no reason to fight with SAFA, we did respond in a professional manner and confirmed that the player is sick.

"I always want a player to represent his country and we are proud that one of our players is getting selected. [But] Hugo Broos should not talk about this situation if he does not have the full medical information."

Bafana Bafana 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United)

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Turan-Tovuz IK, Azerbaijan)

Midfielders: Njabulo Blom (St. Louis City, USA), Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Luke Le Roux (Vargerb Bois, Sweden), Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses, Portugal)

Forwards: Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley, England), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota, USA), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Zakhele Lepasa (Orlando Pirates), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Cassius Mailula (Mamelodi Sundowns)



