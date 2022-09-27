27 Sep

add bookmark

WATCH | Mokoena nets delicious match-winning free-kick for Bafana against Botswana

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Teboho Mokoena. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
Teboho Mokoena. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Midfielder Teboho Mokoena's free-kick proved the difference in South Africa's 1-0 win over Botswana in an international friendly at FNB Stadium and what a set-piece it was.

The Mamelodi Sundowns ace is a proven quality from range and showed it again on Tuesday night when his place kick rattled the net in the first half.

REACP | Mokoena scores stunning free-kick as Bafana edge Botswana to hand Broos two wins in a row

Although Bafana Bafana could not add to the score-line, despite glorious chances for Ashley du Preez and Mihlali Mayambela, Mokoena's hit was a worthy match-winning strike.

Head coach Hugo Broos' side completed their two wins from two match in this international window with victory in Johannesburg against their Southern African neighbours after beating Sierra Leone 4-0 at the same ground last Saturday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bafana bafanateboho mokoenasoccer
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 5973 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 5238 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Sponsored Content
Medshield is your healthcare partner for life

27 Sep

Medshield is your healthcare partner for life
Gauteng's township economy: The perfect Global Business Services Hub on the rise

26 Sep

Gauteng's township economy: The perfect Global Business Services Hub on the rise
Distell dominates at 2022 Michelangelo Awards

23 Sep

Distell dominates at 2022 Michelangelo Awards
5 ways to soothe haemorrhoid symptoms at home

22 Sep

5 ways to soothe haemorrhoid symptoms at home
Managing cash intelligently in a digital age

23 Sep

Managing cash intelligently in a digital age
Mzansi’s youth say Engen is South Africa’s ‘Coolest’ Petrol Station

23 Sep

Mzansi’s youth say Engen is South Africa’s ‘Coolest’ Petrol Station
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo