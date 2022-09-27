WATCH | Mokoena nets delicious match-winning free-kick for Bafana against Botswana

Midfielder Teboho Mokoena's free-kick proved the difference in South Africa's 1-0 win over Botswana in an international friendly at FNB Stadium and what a set-piece it was.

The Mamelodi Sundowns ace is a proven quality from range and showed it again on Tuesday night when his place kick rattled the net in the first half.

?? ???????? ??Teboho Mokoena got an opener for Bafana Bafana against The Zebras!???? ?? ?????? SABC Sport on DTT channel 4 & Openview 124?? SABC Radio Stations #SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/aX0TD2W7h9 — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) September 27, 2022

Although Bafana Bafana could not add to the score-line, despite glorious chances for Ashley du Preez and Mihlali Mayambela, Mokoena's hit was a worthy match-winning strike.

Head coach Hugo Broos' side completed their two wins from two match in this international window with victory in Johannesburg against their Southern African neighbours after beating Sierra Leone 4-0 at the same ground last Saturday.