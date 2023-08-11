WATCH | Springbok welcome! Kolisi first to greet Ellis home from historic World Cup

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was greeted by Springbok captain Siya Kolisi at the OR Tambo International Airport on Friday.

Ellis had just returned from Australia as part of the last group, with the players and other members of staff arriving in groups on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Banyana Banyana exited the tournament at the round of 16 stage when they lost 2-0 to the Netherlands in Sydney on Sunday morning.

South Africa had bounced back from an opening 2-1 loss against Sweden to draw 2-2 against Argentina, before beating Italy 3-2 to advance to the round of 16.

Kolisi is part of the 33-man Springbok squad, who depart on Saturday ahead of their Rugby World Cup defence in Paris.

Kolisi, along with Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse, and other Springbok staff were seen welcoming Ellis back home at the arrival terminal at OR Tambo:

A group of @Springboks players has arrived to welcome @descaptain. The Boks are leaving tomorrow for their World Cup sojourn@Sport24news pic.twitter.com/wxFPvEc00y — Khanyiso Tshwaku (@kaymorizm) August 11, 2023



