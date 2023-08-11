20m ago

WATCH | Springbok welcome! Kolisi first to greet Ellis home from historic World Cup

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Siya Kolisi and Desiree Ellis
Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was greeted by Springbok captain Siya Kolisi at the OR Tambo International Airport on Friday.

Ellis had just returned from Australia as part of the last group, with the players and other members of staff arriving in groups on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

READ | SAFA must pay Banyana bonuses: 'We'll make laws to enforce equal pay if we have to,' says Kodwa

Banyana Banyana exited the tournament at the round of 16 stage when they lost 2-0 to the Netherlands in Sydney on Sunday morning.

South Africa had bounced back from an opening 2-1 loss against Sweden to draw 2-2 against Argentina, before beating Italy 3-2 to advance to the round of 16.

Springboks players at OR Tambo (Gallo Images)
Siya Kolisi and Desiree Ellis (Gallo Images)

Kolisi is part of the 33-man Springbok squad, who depart on Saturday ahead of their Rugby World Cup defence in Paris.

Kolisi, along with Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse, and other Springbok staff were seen welcoming Ellis back home at the arrival terminal at OR Tambo:


