1h ago

Share

'We're playing for prestige' - Bafana coach Broos wants redemption against Morocco

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said there's plenty of prestige at stake in Saturday's African Cup of Nations Cup game against Morocco.
  • Both teams have qualified for next year's tournament, but Morocco are recent World Cup semi-finalists.
  • South Africa lost the corresponding fixture 2-1 in Rabat last year, where Broos said they were completely outplayed.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said there's plenty of prestige at stake in Saturday's African Cup of Nation qualifier between them and Morocco at the FNB Stadium.

Both teams have qualified for the tournament from Group G but have picked their strongest possible squads for what is also a geo-political grudge match.

The South African and Moroccan governments don't quite get along, especially over Morocco's occupation of Western Sahara.

This hasn't always spilt out onto the field, but continental club games between South African and Moroccan teams have generally been spicy.

READ | Doc Khumalo delivers emotional, strong tribute to Clive Barker: 'We failed him as a nation'

For Broos, there's nothing academic about the game.

"Both teams may have qualified, but we're playing for prestige, which is very important," Broos said.

"It'll be very important for Morocco to beat us, and it'll be more important for us to beat them because that's us beating the best team on the continent at the moment.

"The one thing I can be sure of is that the motivation is there."

Broos hopes his side will be far more responsive and proactive to Morocco's challenge than in 2022.

Bafana scored first in last year's 2-1 loss through Lyle Foster, but they were thoroughly dominated after that.

Broos admitted as much, saying they need to redeem themselves against what he thinks is the best team on the continent.

"We were in the game for the first 15 minutes against Morocco, but after that, we were dominated in every line and way," Broos said.

"We dominated in speed, technique and everything you can think of. We were lucky that we only lost 2-1.

"I don't want that to be the case in the game on Saturday, even though there will be moments where we will be dominated.

READ | Emotional scenes as family, SA soccer community pay final respects to 'father figure' Clive Barker

"They're a very good side are Morocco, if not the best team in Africa, but we have to show more than what we did in Rabat.

"If we can succeed in doing that, then we're on a good path, and then we can say Bafana have made decent progress and build on that."

Bafana striker Percy Tau, who's tasted success against Moroccan club giants Raja and Wydad in the CAF Champions League that his club Al-Ahly won for the 11th time last week, said they need the Moroccan challenge to test where their progress is.

Khanyiso Tshwaku | Barker's death takes away last bit of 1990s sporting success innocence

"We need to progress as a team, and this is a good game to test ourselves," Tau said.

"We remember the away game and the things we suffered in during that game, but also remembered the good things from that game.

"We're also playing at home, so it's not just a game between two teams who have qualified. We want to make people proud for coming out to support us.

"We want to give a good fight because we want to win at Afcon."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
safabafana bafanamoroccoafcon qualifierpercy tauhugo broosjohannesburgsoccer
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
loading... Live
England 393/8
Australia 14/0
View More
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 177 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 442 votes
John Dobson
18% - 1391 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 1664 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 430 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 240 votes
Jake White
7% - 517 votes
Rassie Erasmus
35% - 2674 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

14 Jun

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo