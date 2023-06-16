'We're playing for prestige' - Bafana coach Broos wants redemption against Morocco

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said there's plenty of prestige at stake in Saturday's African Cup of Nations Cup game against Morocco.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said there's plenty of prestige at stake in Saturday's African Cup of Nation qualifier between them and Morocco at the FNB Stadium.



Both teams have qualified for the tournament from Group G but have picked their strongest possible squads for what is also a geo-political grudge match.



The South African and Moroccan governments don't quite get along, especially over Morocco's occupation of Western Sahara.



This hasn't always spilt out onto the field, but continental club games between South African and Moroccan teams have generally been spicy.



For Broos, there's nothing academic about the game.



"Both teams may have qualified, but we're playing for prestige, which is very important," Broos said.



"It'll be very important for Morocco to beat us, and it'll be more important for us to beat them because that's us beating the best team on the continent at the moment.



"The one thing I can be sure of is that the motivation is there."



Broos hopes his side will be far more responsive and proactive to Morocco's challenge than in 2022.



Bafana scored first in last year's 2-1 loss through Lyle Foster, but they were thoroughly dominated after that.



Broos admitted as much, saying they need to redeem themselves against what he thinks is the best team on the continent.



"We were in the game for the first 15 minutes against Morocco, but after that, we were dominated in every line and way," Broos said.



"We dominated in speed, technique and everything you can think of. We were lucky that we only lost 2-1.



"I don't want that to be the case in the game on Saturday, even though there will be moments where we will be dominated.

"They're a very good side are Morocco, if not the best team in Africa, but we have to show more than what we did in Rabat.



"If we can succeed in doing that, then we're on a good path, and then we can say Bafana have made decent progress and build on that."



Bafana striker Percy Tau, who's tasted success against Moroccan club giants Raja and Wydad in the CAF Champions League that his club Al-Ahly won for the 11th time last week, said they need the Moroccan challenge to test where their progress is.



"We need to progress as a team, and this is a good game to test ourselves," Tau said.



"We remember the away game and the things we suffered in during that game, but also remembered the good things from that game.



"We're also playing at home, so it's not just a game between two teams who have qualified. We want to make people proud for coming out to support us.



"We want to give a good fight because we want to win at Afcon."

