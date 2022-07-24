'We're the champions of Africa': Ellis, Banyana bask in Afcon continental glory

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was overjoyed with her team's Women's African Cup of Nations success in Rabat.

They beat hosts Morocco 2-1 in Saturday's final to clinch their first continental title after five heart-breaking failures.

Hildah Magaia scored a second-half brace that Ellis felt should have been a hat-trick, but Ellis was happy with how they've brought smiles to faces.

Hildah Magaia's brace was enough to secure Banyana their first title after being runner-up five times in the past as they beat host Morocco 2-1 in Rabat.

Ellis, who captained Banyana when they lost in the 2000 Afcon final at home against Nigeria, knew all about the shock suffered by the Moroccans.

Ellis, whose team will be staring at a deserved R400 000 per person pot of gold having reached the Afcon end of the rainbow, thanked everyone who stood by them in the campaign.

"We thank all the coaches who sent their amazing messages to us. Coach Pitso Mosimane thanked us and said we've flown the flag very high," Ellis said.

"He said we could bring hope and we know there are a lot of challenges back at home, but we're glad we've put smiles on people's faces.

"Our president Danny Jordaan always speaks about putting smiles on people's faces and I think by winning this game, I'm pretty sure we did.

"We also thank God for the opportunities that we've been given. We've faced some challenges and God has come through for us.

While the tournament was extended to 12 teams, that meant South Africa needed to win six matches to win their first title.

That's exactly what they did, scoring in every game and only conceding three goals throughout.

While their tag as favourites was never in doubt, they set tournament pulses racing when they beat eternal tournament favourites Nigeria in their opening game.

After that, their success was never in doubt, even though their finishing at times let them down.

They also lost star forward Thembi Kgatlana to injury but still found a way to become the best on the continent.

Banyana are set to touch down in Johannesburg on Tuesday, with Ellis expecting them to be welcome warmly after their success.

"I can only imagine what will happen when we come home, but the players deserve it because they were amazing," Ellis said. "I said to them that their job is done, even though not all the messages reached them. Each and everyone one of them was special.

"They fought hard, they put their bodies on the line and Hildah could have had a hat-trick, but wow, it has been incredible.

"We're the champions of Africa."