Will he stay or go? Clarity expected on future of Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki

The future of Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki is expected to be clarified later on Wednesday at a Safa press conference at midday.

Ntseki is widely expected to be sacked after his side suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Sudan in their final Group C 2021 Afcon qualifier that cost them their participation at the tournament, set to take place in January.



After needing just a draw to book a place among one of 24 teams for next year's expanded tournament in Cameroon, Ntseki's side were overrun by the Sudanese, who are 127th in the FIFA world rankings.

The 51-year-old admitted after his side's shock defeat that he had failed as a coach and that he had failed to meet the clear mandate handed to him, which is to qualify for every major tournament.

"The success of the team is my success and the failure of the team firstly starts with me to say I have failed as a coach," Ntseki said after the final whistle in Sudan.

"In football we need to own up. When there's success you become everybody's favourite, but when there’s failure you become an orphan and everyone is looking at you.

"Things like this do happen in football and we own up and we need to be very strong. I wanted the team playing in the Afcon, but it’s a big disappointment from my side."

SAFA have now called an urgent press conference - their first public address since the Sudan result - where they are expected to clarify Ntseki's position and address a disastrous 2021 Afcon qualifying campaign.

Media personality, Robert Marawa, claimed via his official Twitter account that Ntseki was expected to be relieved of his duties.

Marawa tweeted to his 1 million Twitter followers, "Late afternoon meeting with the National Team Coach was held...Coach refused to resign....resulting in an urgent meeting with some NEC members tonight...barring a major upheaval..He will have his contract terminated....announcement at Presser at midday."