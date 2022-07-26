Bafana Bafana

Women's Afcon earnings to form part of Banyana's R9.2 million jackpot

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Banaya celebrate (Photo by Tobi Adepoju/Gallo Images)
Banaya celebrate (Photo by Tobi Adepoju/Gallo Images)

South African Football Association chief executive officer Tebogo Motlanthe confirmed that the US $500 000 (R8.4 million) Women's African Cup of Nations prize money will form part of the R400 000 the players and staff will split among themselves.

The organisation, through its president Danny Jordaan, said it would shell out R9.2 million should Banyana Banyana win the tournament.

The winning bit has been completed, and with the squad arriving on Tuesday morning from their successful Moroccan safari, the paying-up part from SAFA will have to be addressed.

Motlanthe said the bonus structure that was agreed upon with the players factored in the prize money from the tournament, even before it was increased.  

"We agreed with the players that they'll get R400 000 and there were a number of sources as to where the money was going to come from," Motlanthe said.

"The prize money was going to be one of them. The negotiations were in good faith before the increase, but the bonus was part of that already.

"The splitting of the prize money is part of the bonuses."

Motlanthe also said the players won't be made to wait for what is due to them. Banyana, who beat Morocco 2-1 in the final in Rabat on Saturday, went through the tournament unbeaten.

"As it was made, the commitment to pay the players what is due to them will be done so immediately," Motlanthe said.

"We have agreed with players on timelines with regards to that before they left for the tournament."

Read more on:
safawafconjohannesburgsoccer
