1h ago

Women's Afcon gold and glory in sight for 'absolutely magnificent' Banyana Banyana

Tashreeq Vardien
Banyana Banyana celebrating after advancing to the Women's African Cup of Nations final (@CAFWomen)
  • Banyana Banyana have ticked off all their boxes since arriving in Morocco for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.
  • Head coach Desiree Ellis now wants her charges to finish the job and win the tournament for the first time.
  • Banyana will take on Morocco on Saturday in the final.

Leading up to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis and her charges sat together to ensure clarity on what they wanted to achieve before stepping onto the flight to Rabat.

The first step for Banyana was simple: win their group which features the likes of Nigeria, Burundi and Botswana.

They did so with flying colours and earned nine points to advance to the quarter-finals.

Their first significant aim was to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and winning the quarters would guarantee their participation.

Banyana did the business, and while it was not a convincing 1-0 victory against Tunisia, it was hard-fought and emotional. Star forward Thembi Kgatlana had been ruled out for the rest of the tournament with an Achilles injury, and they also had to deal with a Covid-19 outbreak.

Monday's semi-final was their most prominent match against a team that whooped them 3-0 in February during an international friendly.

But winning the game ticked off another goal for Ellis and her Banyana ladies.

Thanks to VAR (video assistant referee), Banyana were awarded a controversial penalty after Jermaine Seoposenwe was brought down on the edge of the box.

Midfielder Linda Mothlalo netted the stoppage-time penalty against Zambia, keeping Banyana’s dream alive.

They will now have the chance at achieving their primary objective of winning the Women's Afcon.

Banyana will feature in back-to-back Women's Afcon finals (sixth final in total) following their penalty shootout defeat to Nigeria in the 2018 edition.

Banyana's Women's Afcon finals history:

1995 Women's Afcon final

1st leg: Nigeria 4-1 Banyana Banyana 

2nd leg: Banyana Banyana 1-7 Nigeria

2000 Women's Afcon final

Banyana Banyana 0-2 Nigeria

2008 Women's Afcon final

Banyana Banyana 1-2 Equatorial Guinea

2012 Women's Afcon final

Banyana Banyana 0-4 Equatorial Guinea

2018 Women's Afcon final

Banyana Banyana 1-0 Nigeria

"In 2018, we got so close, and then there was no competition in 2020 (due to Covid-19)," Ellis said during the post-match press conference.

"Before we started our camp, we sat down as a group and said, what is our aim? What is our objective?

"The first was to qualify for the World Cup. The second was to win the final, and I think we have to give ourselves this chance after coming so close in 2018. It is not just for us. It's also for the players that were there in 2018."

Ellis continued: "This is a huge victory. We will celebrate tonight like we normally do after every victory, and then we'll work and watch the game and then prepare for the final.

"We want to give ourselves the best shot at going for the gold medal.

"Now that we got this out of the way, we will look ahead and look at the opponent, work out a strategy and then it's up to the players like they were tonight; they were absolutely magnificent."

The final will take place on Saturday, 23 July with kick-off at 22:00 (SA time).


